A batter handle on diplomacy

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping taking a break yesterday from the heavy lifting of international diplomacy to make pancakes on the sidelines of an economic forum in the Russian far eastern city of Vladivostok.

The two leaders later ate the pancakes with caviar and a shot of vodka. At a press conference after the forum, Mr Putin said Russia and China planned to use their own national currencies instead of the US dollar more often in trade deals as Moscow's relations with the West deteriorate.