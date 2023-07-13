A $69 billion London investor has a heat warning for portfolios

LONDON – As the planet is rocked by successive heat records, one of the world’s biggest green investors says fund managers need to sit up and take note.

Impax Asset Management Group, which oversees about £40 billion (S$69 billion) in client assets, has found that portfolio companies generally do not know how extreme heat can affect their valuations.

Heatwaves “are a threat to revenue loss, productivity and the supply chain”, said Mr Matthew Wright, a research analyst at Impax who specialises in studying the fallout on asset values of climate change, in an interview. The phenomenon has the potential to disrupt all sectors, but some are more vulnerable than others, he said.

“It’s something asset managers really need to think about,” Mr Wright said.

The planet just endured its hottest week on record, according to preliminary data published by the World Meteorological Organisation. The United Nations agency expects global temperatures to continue to surge in the next five years, fuelled by heat-trapping greenhouse gases and a naturally occurring El Nino event.

Impax’s analyses show that some companies’ labour forces are particularly at risk. “There’s a real productivity impact when temperature goes up,” Mr Wright said. That is especially true of construction companies and other businesses that require workers to toil outdoors, he said.

Even if global warming is limited to 1.5 deg C by the end of the century, the accumulated financial loss due to heat stress is expected to reach US$2.4 trillion (S$3.2 trillion) by the end of this decade, according to a 2019 report by the International Labour Organisation that examined the links between heat stress and labour productivity.

Mr Wright said Impax was particularly struck by reports showing how extreme heat can affect portfolio assets in the tech sector. Last year, soaring temperatures disrupted London data centres used by Google and Oracle Corporation, and left computer servers at risk of overheating.

“It’s something we had considered before,” he said. “But to see it in black and white was shocking.”

Impax has since studied the impact of heat on two Asian data centre assets in its portfolio. It estimates that heatwaves could cause one of the data centre companies, which it did not identify by name, to lose an average of about US$30 million each year by the middle of the century.

“Even knocking out a data centre for a day or two is material to them, and to those who rely on them,” Mr Wright said.

For that reason, Impax wants portfolio companies to help it gauge their exposure to heat and other physical climate risks. “We want to know where your assets are,” he said.

“When companies can put a number on it, it’s invaluable to us,” he said.

But most companies are woefully unprepared, if previous studies are any guide.

In 2020, Impax teamed up with the New York State Common Retirement Fund to ask US companies in the S&P 500 to disclose the locations of vital physical assets whose loss or impairment might potentially hurt their bottom line. Only 13 per cent responded. And just three companies could show they had solid plans in place to counter the risk.

Most companies just added “the occasional boilerplate sentence” to describe unspecified financial harm that climate disasters could cause in the future, according to Impax.

There is already considerable evidence that companies and their investors face meaningful losses if they don’t prepare for the succession of heat records ahead.