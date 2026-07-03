$90 billion in military aid: Ukraine backers to vow major support at NATO summit, say diplomats

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Ukrainian servicemen evacuating a wounded colleague from the front line in Ukraine’s Donetsk region on July 1, as the country continues to fight off a Russian invasion.

BRUSSELS - NATO’s European members and Canada will pledge to give Ukraine €70 billion (S$90 billion) in military aid both this year and next at the alliance’s summit in Ankara next week, diplomats said on July 3.

The vow – to be contained in a final summit declaration – includes €30 billion each year from an EU loan and funds already committed by individual countries, diplomats said.

The largely symbolic move is aimed at showing US President Donald Trump that allies have fully taken over the financing of Ukraine’s fight against Russia as he has stopped Washington’s support.

And it is meant to demonstrate to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky – who will attend the summit – that backing remains steadfast as his country appears to be turning the tide in the war.

Diplomats say that the financing from the European Union loan and the pledges they have made already mean they are on course to reach the €70 billion in each year.

Germany – now the largest backer of Ukraine – had pushed to have the commitment put in writing as it seeks to drive other European countries to do more.

Officials said that there was some pushback from Italy over putting the pledge in black and white, but that it was eventually approved on July 3 by ambassadors at NATO.

Zelensky is to attend a dinner of NATO leaders on July 7 but will not be part of the main summit the day after as the alliance keeps him on the sidelines.

Officials do not want to make Ukraine too prominent an issue for fear of upsetting Trump as his efforts to end the war have hit a wall.

But the US leader appeared to signal he could be warming to Ukraine at a Group of 7 meeting in June and other leaders may seek to build on any perceived momentum.

Iran statement

The declaration – much like the summit itself – has been kept short to minimise the chances of a bust-up with Trump.

The NATO gathering in Turkey comes after the US leader lashed out at European countries over their response to his war on Iran.

Diplomats said the declaration will state that Iran should never have a nuclear weapon and call on Tehran to “respect freedom of navigation” in the Strait of Hormuz.

A number of European countries have moved naval assets close to the strait to help keep it open once conditions allow.

But there will be no mention of a potential European or NATO mission in the statement as the situation remains volatile despite a fragile ceasefire deal.

Allies will be hoping to use the summit to convince Trump that they are making good on a pledge made in 2025 to boost defence-related spending to 5 per cent of GDP by 2035.

Diplomats said the declaration will call for a “stronger Europe in a stronger NATO” as Washington presses its allies to take responsibility for their own defences.

Trump signalled on July 2 that he was still upset at the pace of Europe’s spending – saying it was “ridiculous” for the United States to continue its “one sided” relationship to NATO. AFP