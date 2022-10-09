8 years of combat hardened Ukraine's army into a fighting force

LONDON - When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered unmarked troops to Ukraine in 2014, first in Crimea and then the eastern borderlands of the Donbas, they were better equipped, trained and organised - and they crushed their opponents.

Eight years on, the roles are reversed. That's due to a multitude of factors: The modern weapons and training provided to Ukraine by its allies, the vastly better morale of its military, the calibre of its commanders, intelligence and planning aid from the US, plus catastrophic tactical errors by the Kremlin and its generals.

One cause, however, stands out: The very different ways in which two armies both with Soviet roots have learnt to fight. The impact on and off the battlefield has been profound.

Ukrainian forces have been able to conduct rapid, combined force operations in a September drive from Kharkiv in the north-east to the Donbas region that, just months earlier, had proved beyond the capabilities of their Russian adversaries.

In the southern Kherson region, Ukraine has added a third major front where is forcing Russian troops into retreat, following Kharkiv and, back in April, the capital, Kyiv. On Saturday, a huge explosion hit the bridge Putin built to connect Crimea with the mainland.

"He is not joking," US President Joe Biden said on Thursday, of Putin's threats to deploy tactical nuclear weapons. "Because his military is, you might say, significantly under-performing."

The poor Russian performance has sparked a backlash at home, with hawkish figures from Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov to reputed mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin lashing out at the failures of military commanders.

On Saturday, Putin for the first time put a single general - Sergei Surovikin - in command of the entire Ukraine operation. Surovikin heads Russia's air force and had been in charge of the invasion's southern theatre.

People close to the Russian defence ministry said they recognised the efficiency of Ukraine's more devolved command structure from the early stages of the war. Russian military bloggers, meanwhile, have described the disorienting effect of attacks from the rear by small, mobile Ukrainian units, because it's difficult to know in real time how big the threat of encirclement is.

After its 2015 defeat, Ukraine's regular army had to be rebuilt almost from scratch. Hollowed out by decades of under-funding, corruption and later deliberate degradation under the pro-Russia former President Viktor Yanukovych, it could field just 6,000 combat ready troops against Russia's hybrid forces.

A clutch of defence ministers Yanukovych appointed before being forced from office in 2014 have since been prosecuted; in one case the charge was "treason in the interests of the Russian Federation". By the time Andriy Zagorodnyuk, a civilian entrepreneur, was parachuted into the ministry to drive reform in 2015, it was clear to him that a Russian plan to "demilitarise" Ukraine had been underway for years.

"It was never just about the Donbas," said Zagorodnyuk, interviewed in Kyiv. "It was from the start about controlling all of Ukraine."