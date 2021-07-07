750 held in Germany after criminal chat service hacked

BERLIN • Police in Germany have arrested more than 750 people and seized a large haul of weapons and drugs after infiltrating a communications service used by criminals, the authorities said yesterday.

The Federal Criminal Office BKA said the arrests were made possible by police cracking the encryption used by the EncroChat service, which offered a secure mobile phone instant messaging service that was used by criminals.

French and Dutch investigators infiltrated the platform, which had 60,000 users worldwide, last year.

They made a number of arrests and shared the data via Europol, allowing the authorities elsewhere to monitor criminals' messages and movements.

EncroChat, which has now been shut down, advised its users to throw away their handsets in June last year after realising it had been compromised.

The BKA said it had received data on hundreds of thousands of EncroChat conversations in April last year and that it had been able to identify thousands of users.

As a result of the operation, the authorities seized around 3.2 tonnes of cannabis and hundreds of kilograms of synthetic drugs, cocaine and ecstasy tablets.

The BKA said 310 firearms and over 12,000 rounds of ammunition had also been seized.

The case against the suspects suffered a setback after a Berlin court found that the messages intercepted by the police during the operation cannot be used as evidence, ruling that it was a breach of German laws.

But the public prosecutor in Berlin said in a post on Twitter that the ruling would be appealed, pointing out that all other higher regional courts in Germany had accepted evidence gathered on Encrochat.

Similar legal challenges against the admissibility of the evidence have been launched in Britain, France and the Netherlands.

Many of the troublemakers with international links were traced via pictures of their cars, scars and tattoos.

British police detectives said it could take another two years before the trove of data on the devices used by the criminals was fully analysed.

Users of the network had used a modified mobile device called an "Encrophone" - which could not make voice calls but was loaded with private messaging apps - to talk to other users.

REUTERS