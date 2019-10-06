70-year-old biking grandmother conquers Bolivia's 3km 'Death Road'

LA PAZ, BOLIVIA (REUTERS) - Bolivia's "Death Road" might seem an odd place for a septuagenarian grandmother on two wheels.

The world's most dangerous road spirals skyward nearly 11,000 feet (3km), from the country's lowland jungles to the snow-capped peaks of the Andes. Fog, rain, rockslides and sheer cliffs are main attractions. The road has likely claimed thousands of lives.

But for 70-year-old Bolivian Mirtha Munoz, the oldest ever competitor in Bolivia's 60km Skyrace, an extreme bike racing competition, it was a natural extension of a passion she picked up years ago.

Ms Munoz took up biking on the advice of her family and a psychologist friend after her son died unexpectedly.

"He told me...the bike could help me get through my pain, and to rebuild," she said.

Saturday's race was a pinnacle achievement, no pun intended.

"It's a vertical climb, you go up and up and there's no rest," she told Reuters upon finishing the race.

Ms Munoz, one of the race's founders, says she enjoys more low-key bike-riding with her six grandchildren, though admits that she hopes the eldest, now approaching 18, will soon follow in her tracks.