70-year-old biking grandmother conquers Bolivia's 3km 'Death Road'

Bolivian Mirtha Munoz is the oldest ever competitor in Bolivia's 60km Skyrace, an extreme bike racing competition. She took up biking on the advice of her family and a psychologist friend after her son died unexpectedly.
Bolivian Mirtha Munoz is the oldest ever competitor in Bolivia's 60km Skyrace, an extreme bike racing competition. She took up biking on the advice of her family and a psychologist friend after her son died unexpectedly.PHOTO: REUTERS
Mirtha Munoz participates in the Skyrace, Bolivia's toughest cycling competition in La Paz, Bolivia on Oct 5, 2019.
Mirtha Munoz participates in the Skyrace, Bolivia's toughest cycling competition in La Paz, Bolivia on Oct 5, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
49 min ago

LA PAZ, BOLIVIA (REUTERS) - Bolivia's "Death Road" might seem an odd place for a septuagenarian grandmother on two wheels.

The world's most dangerous road spirals skyward nearly 11,000 feet (3km), from the country's lowland jungles to the snow-capped peaks of the Andes. Fog, rain, rockslides and sheer cliffs are main attractions. The road has likely claimed thousands of lives.

But for 70-year-old Bolivian Mirtha Munoz, the oldest ever competitor in Bolivia's 60km Skyrace, an extreme bike racing competition, it was a natural extension of a passion she picked up years ago.

Ms Munoz took up biking on the advice of her family and a psychologist friend after her son died unexpectedly.

"He told me...the bike could help me get through my pain, and to rebuild," she said.

Saturday's race was a pinnacle achievement, no pun intended.

"It's a vertical climb, you go up and up and there's no rest," she told Reuters upon finishing the race.

Ms Munoz, one of the race's founders, says she enjoys more low-key bike-riding with her six grandchildren, though admits that she hopes the eldest, now approaching 18, will soon follow in her tracks.

Topics: 

Branded Content