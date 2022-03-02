65km-long Russian convoy closes in on Kyiv

With a formidable 65km-long military convoy bearing down on Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the Russian assault on its neighbour is poised to turn more ferocious after six days of determined Ukrainian resistance.

The Russian Defence Ministry issued a warning to Kyiv residents that it was preparing to launch high-precision strikes against intelligence targets, even as satellite imagery showed that a serpentine convoy of Russian trucks and military vehicles was within 45km of the capital.

An apparent air strike hit Kyiv's main television tower, halting state broadcasting but leaving the structure intact, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said.

In an indication that the invasion was about to enter a more destructive phase, a missile strike on the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city and its tech capital, killed at least 10 people in a huge explosion. Video footage showed a missile landing just outside the local government's offices. Nearly 90 apartment blocks were damaged and several areas were without water and electricity, the authorities said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of war crimes in the mostly Russian-speaking city of 1.4 million people. "It is a conscious destruction of people. Russians knew where they were shooting... No one in the world will forgive you for the murder of peaceful Ukrainian people."

Mr Zelensky also sought immediate membership in the European Union, telling its lawmakers via video-link: "Do prove that you are with us... Do prove that you are indeed Europeans, and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness." But EU officials ruled this out, saying the procedure was long and complex.

Mr Zelensky called on the international community to set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine, expel Russia from the United Nations Security Council, and ban its energy exports to cripple its economy.

Russia is facing growing international isolation as it steps up the "military operation" ordered by President Vladimir Putin to overthrow the Ukrainian government. The rouble has fallen steeply and the country's financial system is reeling under the impact of Western sanctions.

Mr Putin laid out his conditions for ending the conflict in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday. The demands included Ukraine's recognition of Russia's 2014 annexation of the Crimean peninsula, neutrality, and demilitarisation of the country.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia should be expelled from the UN Human Rights Council. "Russian strikes are hitting schools, hospitals and residential buildings. They are destroying critical infrastructure, which provides millions of people across Ukraine with drinking water, gas to keep them from freezing to death, and electricity. Civilian buses, cars and even ambulances have been shelled."

Analysts believe worse lies ahead. Mr Michael Kofman, a senior fellow for Russian studies at Washington security think-tank CNA, tweeted: "This war could get a lot more ugly. The truth is that large parts of the Russian military have yet to enter this war, with many of the capabilities still unused."

A second round of Russia-Ukraine talks is planned for today, after the first round of negotiations on Monday produced no breakthroughs.

Also awaited today is US President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address to Congress where he is expected to touch on rearming the Ukrainian military and sanctions on Russia.

China also signalled it might play a role to enable a ceasefire. Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba that the issue should be politically resolved through negotiations. According to CCTV, Mr Kuleba said Ukraine "looks forward to China opening mediations in order to realise a ceasefire".