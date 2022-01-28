6 stand trial for spectacular German museum jewel heist

BERLIN (AFP) - Six members of a notorious criminal gang go on trial in Germany on Friday (Jan 28) over a spectacular heist in which 18th century jewels were snatched from a state museum in Dresden.

The suspects, aged 22 to 28, are accused of gang robbery and arson after the brazen night raid on the Green Vault museum in Dresden's Royal Palace on Nov 25, 2019.

To this day, there is still no trace of the jewels, including a sword with a diamond-encrusted hilt and a shoulderpiece which contains the famous 49-carat Dresden white diamond.

While charging the men last year, prosecutors described the museum pieces as "extremely important in terms of art and cultural history".

The robbers took just eight minutes, cutting the power and breaking in through a window with which they had previously tampered.

Two men armed with an axe then stormed into the showroom and stole the jewels before fleeing in a car, which they torched in an underground car park.

The thieves grabbed 21 pieces of jewellery and other valuables from the collection of the Saxon ruler August the Strong, encrusted with more than 4,300 individual diamonds.

Operation Epaulette

Insurance experts say the loot is worth at least €113.8 million (S$171 million), with German media dubbing it the biggest art heist in modern history.

However, the director of Dresden's state art collection, Marion Ackermann, has refused to put a value on the stolen items, calling them "priceless".

The stunt also caused around a million euros' worth of damage to the museum and car park.

Police combed through CCTV footage to identify the suspects, who are all members of the so-called "Remmo clan", an extended family notorious for ties to organised crime in Germany.

The investigation was codenamed "Epaulette" after the glittering shoulderpiece.