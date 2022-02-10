500,000 Covid-19 deaths since Omicron first detected last Nov

GENEVA • The World Health Organisation (WHO) has lamented that half a million Covid-19 deaths had been recorded since the Omicron variant was discovered in South Africa on Nov 24 last year, calling the toll "beyond tragic".

The WHO's incident manager Abdirahman Mahamud said on Tuesday that 130 million cases and 500,000 deaths had been recorded globally since Omicron was declared a variant of concern.

It has since rapidly overtaken Delta as the world's dominant Covid-19 variant because it is more transmissible, though it appears to cause less severe illness.

The shocking statistic came as the world surpassed 400 million known coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, just one month after reaching 300 million.

It took more than a year for the world to reach 100 million confirmed infections: The first cases were identified in late 2019, and the 100 millionth in January last year.

It took only seven months to double that number, and now six months to double it again.

Daily case counts have begun to decline, but an average of more than 2.7 million infections have been reported every day. The actual number of cases is undoubtedly higher, and probably drastically so.

"In the age of effective vaccines, half a million people dying, it's really something," Dr Mahamud told a live interaction on the WHO's social media channels.

"While everyone was saying Omicron is milder, (they) missed the point that half a million people have died since this was detected," he said. "It's beyond tragic."

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on Covid-19, said the sheer number of known Omicron cases was "astounding", while the true number would be much higher.

"It makes the previous peaks look almost flat," she said. "We're still in the middle of this pandemic," she said. "Many countries have not passed their peak of Omicron yet."

Dr Van Kerkhove said she was extremely concerned that the numbers of deaths had increased for several weeks in a row. "This virus continues to be dangerous," she said.

Meanwhile, the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases decreased by 17 per cent to nearly 19.3 million.

The WHO said Omicron accounted for 96.7 per cent of samples collected in the last 30 days that have been sequenced and uploaded to the Gisaid global science initiative.

Delta now makes up just 3.3 per cent.

The report said limited data was available on the efficacy of vaccines against Omicron.

"However, available estimates show reduced protection of the primary series Covid-19 vaccines against the Omicron variant for all outcomes (severe disease, symptomatic disease and infection) than has been observed previously for other variants of concern," it said.

But it added that booster jabs "substantially" improve efficacy.

