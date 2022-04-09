50 killed in rocket strike at rail hub for evacuation, says Ukraine

LVIV • At least 50 people were killed and dozens more wounded in a rocket strike on a railway station in eastern Ukraine yesterday as civilians tried to evacuate to safer parts of the country, the state railway company said.

It said two rockets struck the station in the city of Kramatorsk, which is used for the evacuation of civilians from areas under bombardment by Russian forces.

Mr Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, said thousands of civilians were at the station at the time the rockets struck, in what he described as a deliberate attack. Many of the wounded were in serious condition, he said.

"They wanted to sow panic and fear, they wanted to take as many civilians as possible," he said.

Mr Kyrylenko published a photograph online showing several bodies on the ground beside piles of suitcases and other luggage. Reuters could not immediately verify the photo.

Russia's Defence Ministry denied that its forces were responsible, the RIA news agency reported. The ministry claimed that the attack was carried out by Ukraine's forces from the town of Dobropillya, some 45km south-west of Kramatorsk.

"Tochka-U tactical missiles, the fragments of which were found near the railway station of Kramatorsk, are used only by the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry added.

The attack drew strong international condemnation.

"Having neither forces nor bravery to face us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying civilian population," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Facebook.

The White House decried the "horrific and devastating images" of the attack.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned the "indiscriminate attack" and said on Twitter: "This is yet another attempt to close escape routes for those fleeing this unjustified war and cause human suffering."

In Britain, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was appalled by reports of the incident, adding that targeting civilians is a war crime.

Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said a service of east-to-west medical evacuations of Ukrainian patients by train set up this month was now under threat.

"It is a big question whether we will be able to go back to evacuate more people," said the medical charity's emergency coordinator, Mr Christopher Stokes.

REUTERS