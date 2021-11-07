45 nations pledge to protect ecosystems, transform agriculture

Nature took centre stage at the COP26 climate talks in Scotland yesterday, with 45 nations signing a pledge to protect forests and other threatened ecosystems and reform the way food is grown.

This came as over 100,000 people gathered for a second day of protests in Glasgow as part of a global mobilisation against what campaigners say is a lack of urgency to address global warming at the crunch United Nations summit, which Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has labelled a "failure".

Events took place worldwide, from Paris to Sydney, Nairobi to Seoul, to demand immediate action against climate change.

The focus on nature is vital because it provides essentials like clean air and water, as well as soils for crops. Forests, soils and oceans also soak up carbon dioxide (CO2), the main greenhouse gas.

Yet, ecosystems are already under pressure from climate change and damaging agricultural practices, such as deforestation to plant vast soya and corn crops, and build oil palm plantations as well as cattle ranches for beef.

Agriculture, forestry and other forms of land use produce about a quarter of the world's greenhouse gas emissions. Food waste is another large source.

Yesterday, countries set out pledges to transform agriculture and food systems through policy reforms, research and innovation to cut emissions and protect nature.

Backers include major economies led by the United States, Britain, Japan and Germany, and developing nations such as India, Indonesia, Morocco, Vietnam, the Philippines, Ghana and Uruguay.

Britain launched a £500 million (S$911 million) package to help protect five million hectares of rainforest from deforestation.

A total value for all the pledges by the 45 nations was not given. But COP26 host Britain said the pledges would leverage more than US$4 billion (S$5.4 billion) of new public sector investment into agricultural innovation, including development of climate-resilient crops and ways to improve soil health.

The focus on nature and agriculture has become urgent. Climate change is taking an increasing toll - from heatwaves to severe droughts and fires - on the world, compounding damage caused by agriculture, mining and urban expansion. Halting and reversing the damage is regarded as a key tool in trying to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial times, a key goal of the 2015 Paris climate agreement and a key focus of the COP26 talks.

The danger is that some ecosystems will become sources of CO2, instead of carbon sinks. That is already starting to happen. The Brazilian Amazon - the largest portion of the Amazon rainforest - is emitting more CO2 than it captures, according to a study published in July.

"We need action from every part of society, including an urgent transformation in the way we manage ecosystems and grow, produce and consume food on a global scale," said British Environment Secretary George Eustice. "We need to put people, nature and climate at the core of our food systems."

The world has already warmed 1.1 deg C on average, the World Meteorological Organisation says, and the last seven years have been the warmest seven years on record, according to Nasa.

Oxford University professor of ecosystem science Yadvinder Malhi said: "It is not just about soaking up more carbon, but ensuring that the biosphere is intact and resilient and does not turn into a carbon source that would make it almost impossible to stabilise climate in the near term."

One of the key next steps is for nations to enact policies to change their agricultural practices to become more sustainable, less polluting, and to invest in crops that are more resilient to climate change.

For example, Brazil plans to scale up its low-carbon farming programme to 72 million hectares, saving one billion tonnes of emissions by 2030. Germany plans to lower emissions from land use by 25 million tonnes by 2030.