4 retailers under probe in France over alleged Uighur forced labour

PARIS • French prosecutors have opened an investigation into four fashion retailers suspected of concealing "crimes against humanity" in China's Xinjiang region, a judicial source said.

The procedure is linked to accusations against China over its treatment of minority Muslim Uighurs in the region, including the use of forced labour, the source said on Thursday.

China denies all accusations of abuse in the region.

The source said Uniqlo France, a unit of Japan's Fast Retailing, Zara owner Inditex, France's SMCP as well as Skechers were the subject of the probe. "An investigation has been opened by the crimes against humanity unit within the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office following the filing of a complaint," the source said.

France has a Central Office to Fight Crimes against Humanity, Genocide and War Crimes, founded in 2013.

Inditex rejected the claims, saying it conducted rigorous traceability controls and would fully cooperate with the French investigation. "At Inditex, we have zero tolerance for all forms of forced labour and have established policies and procedures to ensure this practice does not take place in our supply chain."

SMCP said it would cooperate with the French authorities to prove the allegations false.

"SMCP works with suppliers located all over the world and maintains that it does not have direct suppliers in the region mentioned in the press," the firm said, adding that it regularly audited its suppliers.

Fast Retailing said it had not been contacted by the French authorities and that none of its production partners is located in Xinjiang. The company lost an appeal with United States Customs in May after a shipment of Uniqlo men's shirts were impounded because of suspected violations of a ban on Xinjiang cotton.

Skechers said it does not comment on pending litigation, and referred to a March statement in which it said it maintained a strict supplier code of conduct.

Two non-governmental organisations filed a complaint in France in early April against multinationals for concealment of forced labour and crimes against humanity.

United Nations experts and rights groups believe that over a million people, mainly Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, have been detained in recent years in a vast system of camps in China's western Xinjiang region.

Rights groups say the camps have been used as a source of low-paid and coercive labour.

China contests the claims. It says they are vocational centres designed to combat extremism.

Several Western brands including H&M, Burberry and Nike have been hit by consumer boycotts in China after raising concerns about reports of forced labour in Xinjiang.

In March, the US, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials, citing human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Beijing retaliated with its own punitive measures.

