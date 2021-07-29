4 held over forest blaze near Athens suburbs

ATHENS • A fire scorched forests at the base of Mount Penteli north of Athens, threatening suburbs but without causing casualties, said firefighters and local authorities.

Four people were arrested as part of an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, said Greece's Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias on state television ERT on Tuesday, without giving more details.

The fire, which broke out late in the morning and was still burning on Tuesday afternoon, damaged homes, said Mr Yannis Kalafatelis, mayor of Dionysos, one of the areas threatened by the blaze.

"The front of the fire is long and it is not yet over," he added on public television ERT.

"We were so scared," local resident Loukia Mpatsola told Agence France-Presse.

"The fire broke out suddenly and in a half-hour, we could see flames beside the house. Fortunately, the authorities warned us."

Said another resident, Ms Maria Sofou: "It's a disaster, all these burnt trees. It's unbelievable, setting a fire in a residential zone."

The fire was still not under control at the end of the afternoon, according to firefighters, but "the situation has improved", said Mr Hardalias.

A total of 310 firefighters were mobilised, backed by 10 helicopters and eight firefighting planes, said the fire service, but strong winds were complicating operations.

Volunteers had also joined the fight against the blaze, but firefighters spokesman Vassilis Vathrakoyannis told Skai TV: "Nobody is in danger."

Forest fires regularly erupt in Greece during the summer months, including around Mount Penteli.

In July 2018, a fire raced through the coastal town of Mati, near Athens, killing 102, the country's worst-ever toll from a forest inferno.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE