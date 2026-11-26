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The study is the first nationwide investigation commissioned by the Italian Catholic Church into sexual abuse of minors by clergy.

ROME – Italy’s Catholic Church received complaints about 356 clergy members who were accused of sexual abuse between 2001 and 2021, according to a long-awaited partial report published on Nov 25.

The cases affected 385 victims, with a total of 123 clergy facing proceedings before the Italian courts, said the report by researchers from the University of Bologna and Florence’s Innocenti Institute.

The cases yielded 166 recorded judicial decisions, of which 57 resulted in final prison sentences – although the study did not determine whether some clergy received multiple convictions.

Seven out of 10 victims were boys, mainly aged between 11 and 17.

The study is the first nationwide investigation commissioned by the Italian Catholic Church into sexual abuse of minors by clergy, years after similar inquiries in France, Germany and Switzerland.

Cases were reported in just over half of Italy’s 226 dioceses. Some dioceses did not participate, while 65 reported no known cases during the period under review.

“These crimes reveal an evil that has run through the Church: we must name it and recognise its atrocity,” said Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, head of the Italian Bishops’ Conference.

“Understanding the phenomenon helps us to intervene where necessary,” he added. “We want the Church to be a safe place.”

The report said 218 of the 356 accused clergy were subject to action by Church authorities. AFP