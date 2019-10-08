3 scientists share Nobel Prize in medicine

STOCKHOLM • Two Americans and a Briton have won the 2019 Nobel Medicine Prize for discovering a molecular switch that regulates how cells adapt to fluctuating oxygen levels, opening up new approaches to treating heart failure, anaemia and cancer.

Professor William Kaelin at the US Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School was "almost speechless" when told that he and Professor Gregg Semenza of Johns Hopkins University as well as Professor Peter Ratcliffe of Britain's Oxford University will share the 9-million Swedish crown (S$1.3 million) prize, said a member of the Nobel Assembly as the prize was announced yesterday.

"They established the basis for our understanding of how oxygen levels affect cellular metabolism and physiological function," the Nobel jury said, adding that their research has "paved the way for promising new strategies to fight anaemia, cancer and many other diseases".

The scientists' work established the basis for understanding how oxygen levels are sensed by cells - a discovery that is being explored by medical researchers seeking to develop treatments for various diseases that work by either activating or blocking the body's oxygen-sensing machinery.

Their work centres on the hypoxic response - the way the body reacts to oxygen flux - and "revealed the elegant mechanisms by which our cells sense oxygen levels and respond", said Dr Andrew Murray, an expert at Britain's University of Cambridge, who congratulated the three.

Professor Randall Johnson of Sweden's Karolinska Institute, where the annual prize is awarded, noted that since "oxygen is essential for life and is used by virtually all animal cells", the work is central to how the body functions.

"It's a prize that really tells us the fundamental truth about how cells work," he said.

OPENING DOORS TO FIGHT DISEASES They established the basis for our understanding of how oxygen levels affect cellular metabolism and physiological function (and their research) has paved the way for promising new strategies to fight anaemia, cancer and many other diseases. '' THE NOBEL JURY, on the winners' work.

"For example, when you're exercising, you're using up oxygen at a much more rapid pace... and this is a switch that helps the cell figure out how much oxygen it's getting and how it should behave.

"If you have a stroke, there's suddenly no oxygen going to the brain... Those cells, if they are going to survive, need to find a way to adapt to that level of oxygen."

Medicine is the first of the Nobel Prizes given each year.

The annual prizes for achievements in science, peace and literature have been awarded since 1901, and were created in the will of dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel.

Last year, American James Allison and Japanese Tasuku Honjo won the medicine prize for discoveries about how to harness the immune system in cancer therapies.

The winners of the Physics Prize will be revealed today.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE