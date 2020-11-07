3 more face charges over killing of teacher in Paris

PARIS • Two 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old woman were to be brought before a French judge as part of the inquiry into the grisly killing of a teacher who showed students cartoons of Prophet Muhammad, judicial sources said yesterday.

The three suspects, who were detained on Tuesday, face charges of "associating with terrorist criminals" following the death of Mr Samuel Paty near his school in a Paris suburb last month.

Mr Paty, 47, was decapitated by an 18-year-old Chechen who responded to a social media campaign denouncing Mr Paty's use of cartoons republished by the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo as part of a class on freedom of expression.

At least one of the two men is suspected of having exchanged text messages with Mr Paty's killer, Abdullakh Anzorov, who was shot and killed by police after the attack.

They were detained in separate regions of eastern France, one source said, hundreds of kilometres from the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine where Mr Paty was killed, and from the Normandy city of Evreux where Anzorov lived.

Seven people have already been charged in the investigation of Mr Paty's murder, including two teenagers aged 14 and 15 who are accused of pointing out Mr Paty to his killer.

Also charged is a known Islamist radical who helped an outraged father of one of Mr Paty's students stir up a campaign against him via social media. The father has also been charged.

Yesterday, prosecutors in the northern city of Cambrai said three more students, aged 15 to 17, were charged with "supporting terrorism" for threats made during a national homage to Mr Paty on Monday.

Similar incidents were reported in several French cities of youth suggesting Mr Paty had got what he deserved for showing the Charlie Hebdo cartoons that angered many Muslims and sparked furious protests in several countries.

Charlie Hebdo had republished the cartoons in September to mark the start of a trial for 14 suspects accused of complicity in the January 2015 massacre of 12 people at the paper's Paris offices by two Islamist gunmen.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer told RTL radio yesterday that about 400 incidents during Paty's homage had been reported, "some expressed mildly, others more forcefully".

But legal action is likely in only about a dozen cases, Mr Blanquer said.

