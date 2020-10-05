3 killed after storm brings flash floods to France-Italy border

SAINT-MARTIN-VESUBIE • French and Italian rescue services have stepped up their search efforts after floods cut off several villages in the mountainous border regions, causing widespread damage and killing three people.

Eight people remained unaccounted for on the French side of the border after storms, torrential rain and flash floods battered the area, washing away roads and houses, cutting off entire villages and triggering landslips.

In Breil-sur-Roya, a French village close to the Italian border, houses were buried in mud and turned-over cars were stuck in the river bed.

Rescue efforts yesterday were concentrated on the Roya valley where about 1,000 firefighters, backed by helicopters and the army, resumed their search for survivors and helped people whose homes were destroyed or inaccessible.

Storm Alex barrelled into France's west coast last Thursday, bringing powerful winds and rain across the country, before moving into northern Italy.

Italy confirmed that two people died on Saturday - a volunteer firefighter on a rescue operation and a man whose car was washed away.

France suffered its first fatality yesterday - a shepherd whose body was pulled from a river near the border.

It has declared the region a natural disaster zone.

Saint-Martin-Vesubie, a French village that is home to 1,400 people and located north of Nice, was completely cut off by the storm.

A bedraggled group of tourists and residents gathered in the village square to be airlifted to safety, an AFPTV journalist said after reaching the site on foot.

"My three-storey house, it's in the river," said villager Sandra Dzidt, 62, who had to flee the floods dressed only in her nightgown.

"All I have left is a tiny piece of wall and a door."

Across the region, emergency crews were handing out food and airlifting thousands of bottles of water into remote villages cut off by the storms.

The presidents of Italy's Piedmont and Liguria regions signed a joint letter calling on the government to declare a state of emergency.

"The situation is very serious. It is like it was in 1994", when 70 people died after the Po and Tarano rivers flooded, Piedmont president Alberto Cirio told La Stampa newspaper.

"The difference being 630mm of water fell in 24 hours - unprecedented in such a small time frame since 1954."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE