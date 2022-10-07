3 in 4 Americans want US to support Ukraine despite Russian threats: Poll

WASHINGTON - Nearly three-quarters of Americans say that the United States should continue to support Ukraine, despite Russian threats that it could use nuclear weapons to protect its territory, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Wednesday.

The polling suggested continuing backing for US President Joe Biden's provision of weapons systems, training and other military assistance for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's government, despite concerns that the war might escalate if Ukraine is provided longer-range weapons that could hit Russia.

The online poll of 1,005 Americans showed that 73 per cent agreed that the US should continue to support Ukraine, despite Russian warnings that it could make use of its nuclear arsenal.

Both Democrats and Republicans agreed, although there was more support among Mr Biden's fellow Democrats (81 per cent) than Republicans (66 per cent). And in the most recent poll, conducted from Tuesday to Wednesday, 66 per cent of respondents said Washington specifically should continue providing weapons to Ukraine, up from 51 per cent in a similar poll in August.

The Biden administration has provided more than US$16.8 billion (S$23.92 billion) of security assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb 24.

On Tuesday, Mr Biden promised a new US$625 million package for the Kyiv government, including more of the mobile rocket launchers used in a recent Ukrainian counter-offensive that forced Russian troops into retreat.

On Wednesday, Russia's ambassador to the US responded saying Washington's decision to send more military aid to Ukraine poses an "immediate threat" to Moscow's interests, prolongs the bloodshed and increases the risk of a military clash between Russia and the West.

Russian President Vladimir Putin explicitly raised the spectre of nuclear conflict in recent weeks amid Ukrainian battlefield gains, warning the West that he would use all available means to defend Russian territory, including Ukrainian territory annexed by Russia.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll showed a majority of Americans - 58 per cent - said they were afraid that the country is heading towards nuclear war with Russia. And 65 per cent are concerned that the war may escalate if Ukraine is provided longer-range weapons that could hit Russia itself.

