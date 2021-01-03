2,500 flout curbs at illegal French rave party

PARIS • Hundreds of revellers were booked for breaking coronavirus restrictions as an illegal rave in north-western France ended yesterday after more than two days of partying that saw clashes with police.

Police had failed to stop the underground event, which drew around 2,500 people from Thursday night in two disused warehouses in Lieuron, south of the city of Rennes in Brittany.

Such mass gatherings are banned across France to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and a nationwide 8pm curfew - which was not lifted for the New Year - also applies across the country.

Techno music had blared out during the night from the warehouses, which had been transformed into illegal nightclubs for party-goers who had flocked to the site from across France and even from abroad.

The local prefecture said yesterday that the music had been switched off and sound systems dismantled after two nights, and the first revellers began leaving the site before dawn.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a tweet that police had booked more than 1,200 people and seized a truck, sound equipment and generators from the site of the "illegal rave party". He said the large police presence at the site had led to the break-up of the event "without violence".

Regional prefect Emmanuel Berthier said 800 people had been booked for failing to respect the curfew restrictions or for gathering illegally. Several hundred others were fined for using drugs.

The French authorities have been worried about mass rave parties throughout the pandemic, but New Year's Eve was a particular concern.

On Thursday night, party-goers who resisted the police's attempt to break up the event set one of their cars on fire and threw bottles and stones, the prefecture said on Friday.

The regional health authority in Brittany called on those who took part to undergo coronavirus tests and self-isolate immediately for seven days. "They have put their lives in danger, their health, they must now protect those around them," it said.

Facing the threat of a new wave of infections, the French government announced on Friday it was bringing forward its night time curfew by two hours - from 8pm to 6pm - in 15 regions.

The country recorded around 20,000 new cases and 133 deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of fatalities to almost 64,800.

