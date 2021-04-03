25 new cases of rare blood clots in Britain after AstraZeneca vaccine use

LONDON • Britain reported 25 new cases of rare blood clots possibly linked to AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, adding to the numbers that have caused some European countries to adopt precautionary measures.

The fresh reports lift the total number of cases to 30 as at March 24, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in a statement on Thursday.

The benefits of the shot continue to outweigh the risks, the regulator said.

AstraZeneca's vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, is under mounting scrutiny and has faced dwindling support in Europe. Still, countries are counting on the shot to help them exit the pandemic, and millions of doses have been administered across the region.

The British agency said that the 30 incidents were out of 18.1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine given by March 24. Prior to that, the agency disclosed five cases on March 18, out of 11 million shots. With the new reports, the rate of incidents with the AstraZeneca shot in Britain is about one in 600,000.

There were no reports of the same reactions to the vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, which is also being used in Britain.

"On the basis of this ongoing review, the benefits of the vaccines against Covid-19 continue to outweigh any risks and you should continue to get your vaccine when invited to do so," the MHRA said.

The AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines have shown very high levels of protection against Covid-19, the agency said, adding that all vaccines and medicines have some side effects.

Earlier this week, the EU drugs regulator said a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and a rare type of blood clot is possible, identifying at least 62 cases of the condition. The European Medicines Agency said its safety committee will probably issue an updated recommendation next week.

Meanwhile, Australia is investigating whether a blood clotting case recorded yesterday is related to the AstraZeneca vaccine, a health official said, raising concern in a nation where most people are expected to receive the drugmaker's shot.

A 44-year-old man was admitted to a Melbourne hospital with clotting days after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, suffering serious thrombosis and a low count of platelets, or blood cells that stop bleeding. "Investigators have not at this time confirmed a causal link with the AstraZeneca vaccine, but investigations are ongoing," deputy chief medical officer Michael Kidd said.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS