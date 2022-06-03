$205m superyacht of second-richest Russian raced for Turkey's safe waters

MARMARIS, TURKEY (BLOOMBERG) - After not broadcasting its location for almost two weeks, a US$150 million (S$205 million) luxury superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Leonid Mikhelson reappeared again - transmitting it was headed to the Bahamas and Barcelona - locations that would have put it at risk of seizure.

Turns out, its final destination is a safe haven sought after by many other vessels of tycoons facing sanctions: Turkey.

After a nearly month-long journey that took it more than 11,000km, the Pacific moored on Thursday (June 2) at the port of Marmaris in the country's south.

The journey of the 280-foot Pacific, sailing "dark" for nearly half of the trip without its automatic identification system turned on as required by international maritime law, shows the risky measures the crew of these multimillion dollar vessels are undertaking to get to jurisdictions deemed unlikely to arrest the floating palaces.

The United States, Italy and other European governments have seized more than a dozen yachts worth over US$2.3 billion to punish Russian tycoons close to President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey has been a favoured destination for superyachts connected to Russian oligarchs and tycoons facing scrutiny as countries look to step up sanctions on Russia.

Steel billionaire Alexander Abramov's US$100 million Titan traversed the Suez Canal at the beginning of May to get there.

The Eclipse, linked to former Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich, is in waters off southern Turkey, while My Solaris, another megayacht connected to him, is anchored off the country's south-western coast.

The Clio, tied to aluminium billionaire Oleg Deripaska, stopped transmitting its location once it reached the Bosphorus Strait near Istanbul in April.

The seizures have sent luxury vessels scattering across oceans seeking refuge. Some have logged more than 5,000 nautical miles since the start of the invasion in late February.

Built in 2010 by German company Luerssen Verwaltungs, the Pacific features an elevator, pool and smaller speedboat, and has room for 12 guests and 28 crew.

The Pacific, which can accommodate two helicopters, had been anchored at various ports and bays in Costa Rica since late January.

On May 5, it departed Marina Papagayo near Culebra Bay and headed south-east, passing through the Panama Canal, according to vessel data analysed by Bloomberg.