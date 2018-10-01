2018 Nobel Medicine Prize awarded to James Allison and Tasuku Honjo for cancer research

STOCKHOLM (REUTERS) – American James Allison and Japanese Tasuku Honjo won the 2018 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for discoveries leading to new approaches in harnessing the immune system to fight cancer, the award-giving body said on Monday (Oct 1).

“Allison and Honjo showed how different strategies for inhibiting the brakes on the immune system can be used in the treatment of cancer,” the Nobel Assembly at Sweden’s Karolinska Institute said, on awarding the prize of 9 million Swedish crowns (S$1.5 million).

Both laureates studied proteins that prevent the body and its main immune cells, known as T-cells, from attacking tumour cells effectively.

Allison, professor at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Centre, studied a protein that functions as a brake on the immune system and realised the potential for unleashing immune cells to attack tumours if the brake could be released.

Honjo, professor at Kyoto University since 1984, separately discovered a second protein on immune cells and revealed that it too operated as a brake, but with a different mechanism.

“The seminal discoveries by the two Laureates constitute a landmark in our fight against cancer,” the institute said.

Medicine is the first of the Nobel Prizes awarded each year. The prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace were created in accordance with the will of dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel and have been awarded since 1901.

The literature prize will not be handed out this year after the awarding body was hit by a sexual misconduct scandal.

A Swedish court on Monday found Jean-Claude Arnault, the man at the centre of the Nobel literature scandal, guilty of rape and sentenced him to two years’ jail.

Arnault, 72, had been charged with two counts of rape by a district court in Stockholm. The court acquitted him of one.

The scandal has thrown the Swedish Academy into its worst crisis since its founding more than 200 years ago by the Swedish king. The crisis forced the Swedish Academy to cancel this year’s literature prize and prompted some of its 18 members to quit.

Arnault’s lawyer, Bjorn Hurtig, was not immediately available for comment, but he has said Arnault denies all allegations.

Arnault is married to a member of the Swedish Academy.