2 stabbed at Sony Music's London premises

LONDON • Two people were stabbed at Sony Music's offices in London yesterday, and one person was arrested, British media reported.

The incident was not being treated as terror-related, the police said.

Armed officers were sent to Derry Street, where Sony's offices are located, after the police were alerted at around 11am local time (7pm Singapore time), London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Neither of those stabbed suffered life-threatening injuries, Scotland Yard said.

British media reported that the incident occurred in the Sony Music building.

"Evacuations have taken place as a precaution," police said, adding that emergency medical workers were in attendance.

The area is in the High Street Kensington shopping district and Sony Music is opposite the offices of the Daily Mail.

Ms Trish Ellis, a personal assistant at The Mail on Sunday who witnessed the incident, told the Press Association news agency: "Armed police were going in six-plus at a time, and more and more of them but they seemed to be keeping people in the building... Gradually they started to release people."

