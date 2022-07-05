2 more suspects in Dutch crime reporter's murder arrested

Two men are currently on trial for carrying out the killing, but the authorities are still trying to find out who organised the hit. PHOTO: REUTERS
THE HAGUE (REUTERS) - Police in Spain and the Caribbean island of Curacao have arrested two additional suspects in the murder of Dutch celebrity crime reporter Peter R. De Vries, the public prosecutor's office said on Tuesday (July 5).

A 27-year-old Dutch national arrested in Curacao will be transferred to the Netherlands soon, prosecutors said in a news release.

The other suspect, a 26-year-old Dutch man, was arrested in Spain.

The Dutch have asked for him to be extradited in a procedure expected to take several weeks, the statement added.

Police on Monday arrested a Polish man who is accused of organising the killing of Mr De Vries in the Netherlands.

Mr De Vries was gunned down last July on a busy Amsterdam street, prompting a nationwide outpouring of grief and anger.

Two men are currently on trial for carrying out the killing, but the authorities are still trying to find out who organised the hit.

