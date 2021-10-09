2 journalists win Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO • Ms Maria Ressa and Mr Dmitry Muratov, journalists whose work has angered the leaders of the Philippines and Russia, were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize yesterday, an award the committee said was an endorsement of free speech rights under threat worldwide.

The two were awarded "for their courageous fight for freedom of expression" in their countries, chairman Berit Reiss-Andersen of the Norwegian Nobel Committee told a news conference.

"At the same time, they are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions," she added. "Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect against abuse of power, lies and war propaganda."

Mr Muratov dedicated his award to six contributors to his Novaya Gazeta newspaper who had been murdered for their work exposing human rights violations and corruption.

"We will leverage this prize in the interests of Russian journalism which (the authorities) are now trying to repress," Mr Muratov told Podyom, a journalism website. "We will try to help people who have been recognised as agents, who are now being treated like dirt and being exiled from the country."

Ms Ressa, who has faced years of legal cases in the Philippines over the work of her Rappler website, said the prize would help her organisation's mission. "We're going through a dark time, a difficult time, but I think that we hold the line," she said. "We realise that what we do today is going to determine what our tomorrow is going to be."

The prize is the first Nobel Peace Prize for journalists since the German Carl von Ossietzky won it in 1935 for revealing his country's secret post-war rearmament programme.

Mr Muratov, 59, is the first Russian to win the peace prize since Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1990.

Ms Ressa, 58, is the first winner of a Nobel prize in any field from the Philippines. Rappler, which she co-founded in 2012, has grown prominent through investigative reporting, including into large scale killings during a police campaign against drugs.

In August, a Philippine court dismissed a libel case against Ms Ressa, one of several lawsuits filed against the journalist who says she has been targeted because of her news site's critical reports on President Rodrigo Duterte.

Ms Reiss-Andersen said the Nobel committee intended the award to send a message about the importance of rigorous journalism at a time when technology has made it easier than ever to spread falsehoods. "We find that people are manipulated by the press, and... fact-based, high-quality journalism is in fact more and more restricted," she told Reuters.

About the laureates

MARIA RESSA She was the former CNN bureau chief in Manila and Jakarta who co-founded news website Rappler in 2012, bringing together multimedia reporting and social media to offer an edgy take on Philippine current events.

The Princeton graduate, 58, has been a vocal critic of President Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly drug war, triggering what media advocates say is a grinding series of criminal charges, investigations and online attacks against her and Rappler.

She was named a Time Person of the Year in 2018 for her work on press freedom. In the same year, she was also conferred the Golden Pen of Freedom, the annual press freedom prize of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers.

Ms Ressa, who is also a United States citizen, remains based in the Philippines and continues to speak out against Mr Duterte’s government despite the risks.

The author of How to Stand Up to a Dictator, she is on bail pending an appeal against a conviction last year in a cyber libel case, for which she faces up to six years in prison. Two other cyber libel cases were dismissed earlier this year.

DMITRY MURATOV He was one of the founders of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta in 1993 and he has served several times as its editor-in-chief since 1995.

Mr Muratov, 59, was born in the south-western Russian city of Kuybyshev, now called Samara, on Oct 30, 1961.

He worked early in his career for the populist daily Komsomolskaya Pravda but left with several of his colleagues who were not happy with its editorial policies. Together they founded Novaya Gazeta as they were inspired by the newfound freedoms that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

A key early supporter was former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who donated part of his 1990 Nobel Peace Prize money to buy the new publication its first computers – one of them is still on display in its office.

Mr Muratov won the International Press Freedom Award, presented by the Committee to Protect Journalists, in 2007 and three years later, he was awarded France’s Legion of Honor. He was also conferred the 2016 Golden Pen of Freedom from Wan-Ifra.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES

It was also a way to shine a light on the difficult situations for journalists, specifically under the leadership in Russia and the Philippines, she added.

The Kremlin congratulated Mr Muratov. "He persistently works in accordance with his own ideals, he is devoted to them, he is talented, he is brave," said spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The World Association of News Publishers, or Wan-Ifra, congratulated Ms Ressa and Mr Muratov for their prestigious award. "The hope is that it serves to make safety of journalists a priority worldwide and further underlines the need to safeguard quality, fact-based journalism," it said.

Ms Ressa was awarded the Wan-Ifra Golden Pen of Freedom in 2018. Mr Muratov was awarded the Pen in 2016.

The Straits Times editor-in-chief Warren Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English, Malay and Tamil Media Group and president of the World Editors Forum, said: "This is very good news for credible journalism, which has come under great stress and strain in recent times. Both Maria and Dmitry have been tireless and courageous in their efforts to report the news as they see it. This well deserved recognition by the Nobel committee will help encourage them and also serve as a source of much needed inspiration to journalists everywhere."

The Nobel Peace Prize will be presented on Dec 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.

REUTERS