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2 dead as ‘fairy chimney’ rock spires collapse at tourist site in Turkey’s Cappadocia

Turkey’s Cappadocia region is home to exquisite rock formations known as “fairy chimneys”.

ISTANBUL – A landslide triggered by heavy rainfall caused a rock spire to collapse in Turkey’s Cappadocia tourist region on Oct 29, killing at least two people, the local governor said.

Turkey’s Cappadocia region, a magnet for tourists from around the world, is home to rock formations known as “fairy chimneys”, created by ancient volcanic activity.

“According to initial findings, two people were killed and five others injured in the incident,” Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said on X.

“Search-and-rescue teams are continuing intensive, coordinated operations to locate any other victims who may be trapped under the debris,” he said.

The incident occurred at 3.15pm when a landslide triggered a rockfall in the town of Goreme near the open-air museum, local governor Huseyin Kok said.

The area was closed to the public following the collapse, according to reports.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud noise as the rock spire near an open car parking lot fell.

Television footage showed heavy machinery digging through the rubble as rescue teams gather at the site in an effort to recover people trapped beneath the debris.

“Our search-and-rescue operations at the scene are ongoing. The government is continuing its efforts at the scene with all available resources,” Kok said.

Turkey’s culture and tourism ministry has launched restoration work in the region to help preserve the fragile rock formations from climate-related damage, natural erosion and human activity.

In 2024, another rockfall was reported in Cappadocia, although no deaths or injuries were recorded.

The Cappadocia region, a major tourist attraction known for its rock-carved underground cities and early Christian churches, is also famed for hot-air ballooning, a thriving industry that sees dozens of balloons take to the skies on clear mornings.

But concerns have been raised about safety following a series of accidents. AFP