2 dead after man falls from height in Sweden concert hall

STOCKHOLM • Two people died and one was injured in Sweden's Uppsala after an elderly man fell seven floors and hit two people at a concert hall, police said.

Around 1,000 people had gathered at the Uppsala Konsert and Kongress on Tuesday for a tribute concert to ABBA legends Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, with covers of their famous songs from the group and various musicals.

"We received a call about someone having either jumped or fallen from a high altitude inside the concert hall in central Uppsala," said police spokesman Magnus Jansson Klarin.

The concert hall has an open space in the foyer and the person fell from the seventh floor and hit two other people.

The person who fell, a man in his 80s, as well as one of the people he hit, a man in his 60s, died. The third, a woman also in her 60s, was injured, police said.

Police first closed off the concert hall and interviewed witnesses before the cordon was lifted and people were sent home.

The incident occurred before 7pm, as people were arriving for the concert that was scheduled to start at 7.30pm. It was cancelled after the incident.

In a statement posted online late on Tuesday, police said that they "currently had no reason to think a crime had been committed in relation to the man's fall".

The world-famous ABBA quartet is preparing to release a new album, Voyage, tomorrow, 40 years after the group split up.

