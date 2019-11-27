16 killed, over 130 injured in Albania quake

Emergency workers clearing debris at a damaged building in Thumane, 34km north-west of the capital Tirana, after an earthquake rocked Albania yesterday. The Defence Ministry said the 6.4-magnitude earthquake was the most powerful temblor to hit Albania in the last 30 years.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
TIRANA/THUMANE • At least 16 people were killed when the most powerful earthquake to hit Albania in decades shook the capital Tirana and the country's west and north yesterday, tearing down buildings and burying residents under rubble.

Residents, some carrying babies, fled apartment buildings in Tirana and the western port of Durres after the 6.4-magnitude quake struck shortly before 4am local time.

The quake was centred 30km west of Tirana, the US Geological Survey said, and was also felt across the Balkans and in the southern Italian region of Puglia.

Five people were found dead in the rubble of apartment buildings in the northern Albanian town of Thumane and a man died in the town of Kurbin after jumping out of a building, a Defence Ministry spokesman said.

Ten bodies were pulled from collapsed buildings in Durres, the main port and tourism destination, the ministry said, adding that 42 had been pulled out alive from under the ruins.

An unidentified man told News24 TV that his daughter and niece were among those trapped in a collapsed apartment building in Durres. "I talked with my daughter and niece on the phone. They said they are well and are waiting for the rescue... There are other families, but I could not talk to them," he said.

Defence Minister Olta Xhacka said 135 people were injured. She said the quake's epicentre was in Durres and that it was followed by 100 aftershocks.

"Durres and Thumane are the areas worst hit. Rescue-and-save work continues in the collapsed buildings there," Ms Xhacka said.


The Defence Ministry said it was the most powerful quake in Albania in the last 30 years.

Fellow Nato member Romania flew in two planes with search and rescue equipment while Greece, Italy and Turkey also offered help.

Located along the Adriatic and Ionian Seas, between Greece and Macedonia, Albania experiences regular seismic activity. An earthquake of 5.6-magnitude shook the country on Sept 21, damaging around 500 houses.

REUTERS

