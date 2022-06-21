15,000 stranded as Heathrow asks airlines to cancel 10% of flights

LONDON • London's Heathrow Airport asked some airlines to cancel a number of flights yesterday, the latest disturbance to interrupt travel. The airport authorities requested that carriers cancel about 10 per cent of flights across terminals 2 and 3, a spokesman said.

The move came in response to the knock-on effects of a baggage system fault at the weekend, the spokesman added.

About 90 flights were said to be affected, leaving about 15,000 passengers stranded.

Heathrow chiefs last week blamed a technical glitch in the luggage system for the chaos. The huge backlog was described as creating a "carpet of luggage".

Meanwhile, hundreds of passengers had reportedly been waiting up to three hours to retrieve their baggage yesterday after flying into Heathrow, according to British media reports.

Virgin Atlantic cancelled at least three long-haul flights to destinations including New York and Los Angeles, while British Airways had been forced to make a small number of cancellations.

Three flights British Airways had planned to Toulouse in France had been grounded alongside two of four Marseilles departures.

Low-cost airline easyJet said yesterday it was cutting thousands more flights this summer after London Gatwick and Amsterdam airports reduced capacity and it battled staff shortages on the ground and in the air.

The British carrier said it expected to operate at about 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic capacity next month, in August, and September. It said that a tight labour market for crew, compounded by a 14-week wait for new staff security checks compared to around 10 weeks previously and limitations on European hires due to Brexit, had reduced its resilience further.

London Gatwick said last week that it would scrap hundreds of flights over the peak summer travel period, after Amsterdam's Schiphol hub took a similar step.

Separately, the Dublin Airport authorities said they will compensate some passengers who missed their flights amid long queues.

The industry's capacity crisis has deepened amid a surge in post-lockdown travel demand, with airlines and airports struggling to hire enough staff to handle the increased number of passengers.

Up to now, Heathrow had been less affected by the staffing crisis hitting the wider industry, since its key long-haul flights had been slower to recover following the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Heathrow said that May was its busiest month since March 2020 as it dealt with 5.3 million passengers, 79 per cent of 2019 levels.

Cancelled flights, long queues, and staff shortages at Britain's airports disrupted the travel plans of British holidaymakers during the Jubilee half-term break.

But Heathrow said its system generally worked well in May, with more online check-ins, while 90 per cent of passengers went through security in less than 10 minutes. It had said no more flights were cancelled at short notice than on any normal day.

