150 suspects nabbed in global sting targeting Dark Web

THE HAGUE • Police around the world arrested 150 suspects, including several high-profile targets, involved in buying or selling illegal goods online in one of the largest-ever stings targeting the Dark Web, Europol has said.

Operation Dark HunTor also recovered millions of euros in cash and Bitcoin, as well as drugs and guns.

The bust stems from a German-led police sting earlier this year that took down the "world's largest" darknet marketplace.

Dark HunTor "was composed of a series of separate but complementary actions in Australia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States", the Hague-based Europol said on Tuesday.

In the US alone, police arrested 65 people, while 47 were held in Germany, 24 in Britain, and four each in Italy and the Netherlands, among others.

A number of those arrested "were considered high-value targets" by Europol, the European Union's law enforcement agency.

Law agents also confiscated €26.7 million (S$42 million) in cash and virtual currencies, as well as 45 guns and 234kg of drugs, including 25,000 Ecstasy pills.

Italian police also shut down the DeepSea and Berlusconi marketplaces, "which together boasted over 100,000 announcements of illegal products", said Europol, which coordinated the operation with its twin judicial agency Eurojust.

German police in January closed down the DarkMarket online marketplace, used by its alleged operator, an Australian, to facilitate the sale of drugs, stolen credit card data and malware.

Europol said the arrest of the alleged operator, caught near the German-Danish border, and the seizure of the criminal infrastructure provided "investigators across the world with a trove of evidence".

German prosecutors at the time said DarkMarket came to light in the course of a major investigation into Web-hosting service CyberBunker, located in a former Nato bunker in south-west Germany.

Europol said its European Cybercrime Centre has since been compiling intelligence packages to identify the key targets.

The Dark Web includes websites that can be assessed only with specific software or authorisation, ensuring anonymity for users.

"The point of operations such as this is to put criminals operating on the Dark Web on notice (that) the law enforcement community has the means and global partnerships to unmask them and hold them accountable for their illegal activities," said Europol deputy executive director of operations Jean-Philippe Lecouffe.

A French police officer specialising in cybercrime told Agence France-Presse that the operation took place over several months and that not all the arrests happened at the same time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE