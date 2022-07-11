15 killed in Russian strike on Ukraine housing block

CHASIV YAR/KYIV (Ukraine) • At least 15 people were killed and two dozen more feared trapped after Russian Uragan rockets hit a five-storey apartment block in Ukraine's Donetsk region, local officials said yesterday as rescuers picked their way through rubble.

Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said the strike on the apartment building took place on Saturday evening in the town of Chasiv Yar.

The regional emergency service put the death toll at 15 yesterday afternoon, adding that 24 more people could still be under the rubble.

"We ran to the basement, there were three hits, the first somewhere in the kitchen," said a local resident who gave her name as Ludmila, speaking as rescuers removed a body in a white sheet and cleared rubble using a crane as well as their hands.

"The second (strike), I do not even remember. There was lightning, we ran towards the second entrance and then straight into the basement. We sat there all night until this morning."

The attack occurred as Russian-backed occupation authorities said that the Kharkiv region is an "inalienable part of Russian land", suggesting that Moscow intends to annex part or all of the area - which includes Ukraine's second-largest city - according to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War.

The speed in establishing a civilian administration and introducing martial law in occupied areas of the region this month shows "the Kremlin is aggressively pursuing the legitimisation and consolidation" of the occupation administration's power "to support this broader territorial aim", the US-based think-tank said in a report on Saturday.

Russian forces have likely made some further small territorial advances around Popasna in the western part of Luhansk, the British military said in an update. Control of the section of the E40 highway that links Kharkiv to Donetsk via Izium, "is likely to be an important objective for Russia as it attempts to advance through Donetsk Oblast (province)", Britain said.

Underlining the threat to Kharkiv, Russian troops hit the city with an "Iskander" cruise missile fired from the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, according to reports. Russian troops early on Saturday also shelled residential areas of Kryvyi Rih, the central Ukrainian city that is President Volodymyr Zelensky's home town. He visited the area last Friday.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Telegram that Russian forces were gathering in the area of the village of Bilohorivka, about 50km east of Slovyansk, from where they were shelling the surrounding settlements and carrying out air strikes. Russian forces also struck two Ukrainian army hangars storing US-produced M777 howitzers, a type of artillery weapon, near Kostantinovka in the Donetsk region, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Meanwhile, a United Nations report has found that Ukraine's armed forces bear a large, and perhaps equal, share of the blame for an attack on a nursing home in Stara Krasnyanka, Luhansk, in early March, that killed dozens of elderly and disabled patients, the Associated Press reported. Ukrainian soldiers took up positions inside the facilities a few days before the attack by Kremlin-backed rebels, making the building a target, according to the UN.

Dozens of patients, many of them bedridden, were killed when fire swept through the nursing home after Russia's assault started a blaze.

Separately, Ukraine suffered a diplomatic setback on Saturday, when Canada said it would return a repaired turbine that Russia's state-controlled Gazprom used to supply natural gas to Germany.

Ukraine had argued that a return would violate sanctions on Russia.

