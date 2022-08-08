12 Polish pilgrims killed, 32 hurt in bus crash in Croatia

VARAZDIN (Croatia) • Twelve people were killed in Croatia on Saturday when a bus filled with religious pilgrims from Poland slipped off a road and crashed near Varazdin, the authorities said.

Thirty-two people were injured in the crash which happened at 5.40am on the highway between Varazdin, in north-west Croatia, and the capital Zagreb.

Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros said 19 people were in a serious condition.

Deputy head of the Polish Foreign Ministry Marcin Przydacz, who travelled to the site on Saturday, said the injured were being treated at five hospitals in Croatia.

He said there were 44 Polish pilgrims on the bus travelling from Poland to Medjugorje, a Roman Catholic shrine in southern Bosnia, including two drivers.

Among them were three priests and six nuns, a ministry spokesman said.

Police cleared the area where the accident took place after firefighters and medical teams had recovered all the occupants of the vehicle, which had Warsaw registration plates.

Polish police officers, in Croatia as part of the "Safe Tourist Destination" project, were helping Croatian authorities in communicating with the survivors.

An investigation has been started into the cause of the accident.

Croatia has attracted millions of tourists this summer, drawn to its stunning Adriatic coast.

About 580,000 Polish tourists visited Croatia between January and July this year.

In July last year, 10 tourists from Kosovo died in a bus crash on a highway in eastern Croatia.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS