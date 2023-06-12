11-year-old British girl shot dead in France over neighbours’ land dispute

RENNES, France – An 11-year-old British girl was shot dead, and her father seriously wounded when their Dutch neighbour in north-western France opened fire, according to the authorities.

The family was in the garden of their home in the village of Saint-Herbot near Quimper in Brittany on Saturday night when their neighbour appeared with a firearm, according to the initial investigation.

At around 10pm (2am Sunday, S’pore time), law enforcement officials intervened “following gunfire”, Quimper public prosecutor Carine Halley said in a statement on Sunday.

The 11-year-old was found dead at the scene, while her father sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the magistrate.

The mother’s life was not deemed to be in danger and a second child was unharmed but “in a state of shock”, Ms Halley said.

The shooter was identified as a 71-year-old Dutch pensioner.

While police were still trying to determine the motive for the shooting, “it would appear that there had been a dispute between the two neighbours for several years over a plot of land adjoining the two properties”, Ms Halley added.

A police source told Agence France-Presse that the neighbour fired his rifle through a hedge before retreating to his home with his wife.

Both the neighbour and his wife have surrendered to the authorities and been arrested.

The public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation on charges of voluntary manslaughter of a minor and attempted voluntary manslaughter. AFP