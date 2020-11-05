Europe's Covid-19 cases top 11 million as more countries impose lockdowns

PARIS • Europe has passed a new bleak milestone after reporting more than 11 million coronavirus cases, as Austria and Greece became the latest countries on the continent to impose varying degrees of shutdowns.

Europe has now registered 11,008,465 infections and almost 285,000 deaths, according to an Agence France-Presse tally of official sources on Tuesday.

Still reeling from a deadly shooting spree in the streets of Vienna on Monday evening, Austria went into partial lockdown while Greece shut down major cities.

They joined Belgium, France, Germany and Ireland in reimposing tough curbs on people's lives in an echo of spring as the virus - which was first detected in China at the end of last year - shows no sign of abating.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands extended a partial shutdown to museums, cinemas and zoos as the government said the rate of new cases was not easing quickly enough.

The stringent new measures that are also set to hit England today have caused exasperation and anger as experts say Europe risks being hit with further waves of infections next year if no effective vaccine is found.

Underscoring the pernicious effect of restrictions on economies, livelihoods and general well-being, Spain - where tourism accounts for 13 per cent of employment - said the number of foreign visitors plunged by 75 per cent during the first nine months of the year.

The aviation industry has also been hard hit. In the Netherlands, KLM pilots agreed to a five-year pay cut to unblock a planned bailout of the struggling airline.

The Spanish government said it would offer a €475 million (S$756 million) lifeline to Air Europa to help see the airline through the pandemic.

Meanwhile, countries are seeking desperately for ways to ease or avoid lockdowns.

The British government is rolling out quick-result coronavirus tests for the entire population of its hard-hit, 500,000-strong city of Liverpool in a pilot scheme that could be scaled up nationwide.

The city joins Slovakia, which has decided to test its entire population of 5.4 million people.

The tests "can be a massive and possibly decisive use to us in this country in defeating the virus", British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"So amid the uncertain gloom of November, I see light ahead, and I'm absolutely certain that we will have better days before us."

He warned, however, of a "risk of mortality on a grievous scale" if Parliament fails to approve a fresh coronavirus lockdown in England, as he faced down rebels in his own Conservative Party opposed to the plan.

He also sought to ease concerns over the financial support for workers and businesses affected by the new four-week lockdown, telling the House of Commons that Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will spell out a plan, including details on the furlough programme he has extended to Dec 2.

In Belgium, which has one of the highest number of deaths compared with its population, the authorities might have shut down the country, but have decided to keep bookstores open for the sake of people's mental well-being.

"In a period of anguish and uncertainty that brings us back to our own mortality, the book probably remains the best food for thought and reflection," said Brussels bookseller Marc El Khadem, as customers thumbed through pages around him.

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has signed a decree to enforce a nationwide night curfew from 10pm today to stop the resurgence of the coronavirus.

He has struggled to build a coalition backing more stringent measures after sporadic protests broke out over an earlier decision to shut bars and restaurants early.

However, the curfew mixed with other restrictions - such as the closure of shopping centres on weekends, which will remain in force until Dec 3 - appeared to have struck the right compromise for regional leaders.

Poland also announced further restrictions yesterday to halt the spread of the coronavirus and said it would impose a full national lockdown if cases continue to surge.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said most shops in malls, theatres, museums, galleries and cinemas would close.

All students who are not already learning remotely will start to do so, while hotels will remain open only for business guests.

"If this plan fails, then in a week or 10 days we will have a national quarantine, which will be very severe," Mr Morawiecki told a news conference.

Lithuania's government yesterday declared a three-week lockdown starting on Saturday.

It said people should avoid social contact and non-essential travel and encouraged them to work from home.

Public groups of more than five people will be banned and no more than 10 people will be allowed at wedding ceremonies or funerals.

Turkey also imposed restrictions, saying restaurants, cinemas and other businesses would have to shut at 10pm.

Over in France, a hospitals federation said the pressure was such that the authorities were planning to transfer Covid-19 patients to Germany for treatment, as Belgium is already doing.

As for Germany, it should postpone non-urgent operations to free up beds and staff, advised Dr Uwe Janssens, president of the Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine.

