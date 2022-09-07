10 years jail for driving teen in Spain to suicide via Whatsapp

The defendant sent the teenager more than 119 intimidating and threatening messages within the space of three hours. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
8 min ago

MADRID - A Spanish court on Tuesday sentenced a man to 10 years behind bars for driving a teenager to commit suicide by bombarding him with hundreds of intimidating Whatsapp messages.

The incident occurred in December 2016 when the 60-year-old defendant started bombarding the teenager with messages, the Valencia region's top court said in a statement.

"The defendant made contact with the victim, who was 17 at the time, on Dec 1, 2016, through Whatsapp and sent him more than 119 intimidating and threatening messages within the space of three hours," it said.

It was not the first time they had been in contact, with the messages referring to an earlier exchange between the pair.

"The teenager repeatedly apologised and told him that he was a minor, warning that if he continued, he would kill himself," it said.

According to a copy of the sentence seen by AFP, the defendant was "fully aware of the anguish and distress" he was causing the youngster and of the "high likelihood of his death by suicide".

But he continued sending the messages even after the teenager threw himself from an upper floor into the inner courtyard of his home and died in the act.

The initial messages were sexual in nature and alluded to an earlier exchange between the pair.

They quickly took on an aggressive tone and even included a threat to "make public" their earlier exchange, with the defendant saying he would take legal action against him for accessing an adult website as a minor.

"I'm going to ruin your parents because you went onto an adult website," he wrote.

The sentence, which can be appealed, also includes compensation of €173,000 (S$240,000) for moral damages that must be paid to the teenager's parents and brother. AFP

More On This Topic
Some clinics see uptick in young people seeking help for mental health issues
After a string of student deaths, Britain's Cambridge University opens an inquiry

Helplines

• National Care Hotline:

1800-202-6868 (8am - 8pm)

Mental well-being

• Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline:

6389-2222 (24 hours)

• Samaritans of Singapore:

1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)

• Singapore Association for Mental Health:

1800-283-7019

• Silver Ribbon Singapore:

6386-1928

• Tinkle Friend:

1800-274-4788 and www.tinklefriend.sg

• Community Health Assessment Team:

6493-6500/1 and www.chat.mentalhealth.sg

Counselling

• TOUCHline (Counselling):

1800-377-2252

• TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers):

6804-6555

• Care Corner Counselling Centre:

1800-353-5800

Online resources

• mindline.sg

• My Mental Health

• Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service

• Tinkle Friend

• Community Health Assessment Team

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top