WORLD

1 Macron bid to end protests

French President Emmanuel Macron has offered to engage ordinary voters in a vast national public debate over the country's future economic and social priorities in a bid to put an end to a wave of violent protests over the past two months. However, critics have dismissed Mr Macron's offer as a publicity gimmick.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 S'pore, KL tackle disputes

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah stressed after a meeting the need to keep the situation calm. Malaysia will suspend its permanent restricted area over Pasir Gudang for flights, while Singapore will suspend new aircraft landing procedures for Seletar Airport.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 A lever for Trump

The exit of World Bank president Jim Yong Kim potentially hands US President Donald Trump a key lever over development lenders with whom his administration has been at odds. Mr Trump now could have a chance to influence how countries like China access concessional lending by nominating an American as the next leader of the multilateral lender.

WORLD

4 Ghosn appears in court

Auto industry titan Carlos Ghosn protested his innocence over financial misconduct allegations yesterday in his first court appearance since being detained for 50 days. The hearing drew huge public interest, with 1,122 people standing in line for the 14 public gallery seats available.

OPINION

5 China's ticking debt bomb

China's plans to stimulate its slowing economy are worrying as they are likely to worsen already high debt levels, says associate editor Vikram Khanna (below).

HOME

6 AVA has power to arrest

News of the arrest of the operator of pet boarding facility Platinium Dogs Club by the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore had netizens wondering if AVA had the authority to do that. The answer is yes, if the offences fall under any of nine Acts and their subsidiary legislation.

HOME

7 Scoot flight disruption

In the latest in a string of disruptions for Scoot, a flight from Singapore to Melbourne had to turn back after take-off. A fault with the aircraft's weather radar component resulted in the decision to head back to Changi Airport 48 minutes after the plane departed at 11am yesterday.

BUSINESS

8 Redeveloping Golden Mile

The iconic Golden Mile Complex may be developed as an integrated project with a gross floor area of 85,977.5 sq m if it finds a buyer, but its landmark main building will have to be retained, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has said.

SPORT

9 Making ice skating hot

After short track speed skater Cheyenne Goh's breakthrough as Singapore's first Winter Olympian last year, the International Skating Union sees the Republic playing a bigger role in the sport's development in South-east Asia. Winter sports will again feature in the SEA Games this year.



PHOTO: XINHUA



LIFE

10 Eat, sleep beside warriors

Travellers can eat, sleep and use the bathroom with terracotta warriors by their side at this popular hotel in downtown Xi'an, home to the Terracotta Army, one of China's biggest tourist attractions.

