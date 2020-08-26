1 Belarus crisis continues

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has so far failed to put down protests against his 26-year rule, more than two weeks after an election many say was rigged. Regardless of how the current crisis is resolved, Belarus will remain a key strategic problem for both Russia and the West.

2 New jobs in healthcare

While Covid-19 has inflicted much pain, it will also give rise to new job opportunities in the healthcare sector, including for those without healthcare experience. There will be about 7,500 jobs and 1,600 traineeships, attachments and skills training opportunities created from now until the end of next year, the Health Ministry said.

Trial data for AstraZeneca and University of Oxford's possible coronavirus vaccine could be given to regulators this year. The British drugmaker also said it had begun a clinical trial of a drug designed to both prevent infection and treat people with Covid-19, with the first volunteers receiving doses.

Democrats United States President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans opened their national convention by painting a dire portrait of America if Democrat Joe Biden wins, arguing he will usher in an era of radical socialism and chaos. Like its Democratic counterpart, the Republican convention was largely virtual.

5 Why gold is glittering again

Central bank actions, fiscal deficits and uncertainties have produced a tailwind that uplifts gold, says associate editor Vikram Khanna .

6 Man admits flouting curbs

A man who went ahead with plans to have drinks with a big group of friends during phase two of Singapore's reopening pleaded guilty yesterday to flouting safe distancing measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The group of 13 had gathered illegally until the wee hours at a fitness corner near his block.

Speaking yesterday at this year's mass call to admit new lawyers, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon encouraged those entering the profession to consider how technology can improve efficiency in the delivery of legal services. This is the first time the annual ceremony is being conducted remotely.

8 Demand for insurance up

The insurance industry is still seeing strong demand for certain products despite the economic downturn. This comes as the finance and insurance sector is projected to expand this year, bucking the general economic malaise. Insurers told The Straits Times they have sold more plans with lower premiums and shorter terms, as well as investment-linked policies.

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez, the third-highest scorer in the Catalan side's history with 198 goals, was reportedly told he can start looking for another club by new coach Ronald Koeman in a conversation lasting just 60 seconds.

10 Comeback Karate Kids

Cobra Kai, the acclaimed television spin-off of The Karate Kid movies (1984 to 1994), has been held up as an exemplary revival of a hit franchise, which it reinvented by stepping into the shoes of one of the original villains - and questioning whether the hero was all that heroic. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles as Danny LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence respectively.

Tingkat meals see growth

Tingkat providers are seeing a rise in demand amid the Covid-19 crisis. Mr Clement Tiang, who runs a tingkat catering company, talks about how the firm has adapted to new appetites. str.sg/blurb547

Music Picks

The Jazz Association Singapore Orchestra celebrated Singapore's 55th birthday with an online concert recently, with a line-up of acclaimed home-grown musicians that included music director Jeremy Monteiro. str.sg/blurb548