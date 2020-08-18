WORLD

1 Spain, Italy shut discos

Spain and Italy have ordered discos to be shut, while Greece has restricted hours for bars and restaurants amid concerns that Europe's summer partying is reigniting the spread of Covid-19. As the holiday season winds down, European officials are wary that returning vacationers may be spreading the virus at workplaces and schools.

2 $8b in support measures

As the Covid-19 pandemic drags on and countries around the world consider scaling back government aid, the Jobs Support Scheme will be fine-tuned so that it can continue protecting livelihoods, while remaining fiscally sustainable. In total, $8 billion more will be spent, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

3 Sabah polls set for Sept 26

Malaysia's state of Sabah will hold state assembly elections on Sept 26, the Election Commission said yesterday, amid an ongoing legal challenge on the validity of the assembly's dissolution. Nominations for candidates for the 73 seats will take place on Sept 12, providing for a 14-day campaigning period.

4 Biden set for nomination

The Democratic Party convention will officially nominate Mr Joe Biden as its candidate to confront US President Donald Trump at the Nov 3 election, but the event could be upstaged by Mr Trump. He was set to begin his own campaign tour yesterday.

5 China won't change so fast

As Washington hardens on China, with pundits saying the United States is pushing for regime change, will its tough stance result in China's capitulation and change, or even its collapse? Not so fast, says global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim (below).

6 Retiree sues UOB over losses

A retiree is suing United Overseas Bank (UOB) and a former relationship manager at the bank after suffering losses totalling $1.15 million. Madam Tan Swan Choo, 72, said she was deceived by Mr Keigo Lam Yew Kai into believing that she had put her money into investment vehicles sanctioned by UOB, when they were in fact unsecured loans to a company.

7 SCDF taps smart tech

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) trainees have been using a custom-made smartwatch (below) since the middle of last month in a trial run of the wearable technology. The smartwatch is one of several new technology initiatives unveiled by the SCDF last week.



ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



8 New home sales up

New home sales continued to rise for a third straight month amid a worsening economic outlook, with developers selling 1,080 non-landed private homes last month, up 8.2 per cent from June. This is up from a near six-year low during the circuit breaker in April, but sales were down 8.4 per cent from 1,179 year on year.

9 Sports a salve for Covid-19

The coronavirus cannot be controlled by man, but people can control their response to it, says assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath. And some have found sports the best way to deal with this crisis - by cycling, jogging and walking to settle their nerves and build resolve, because these are, in their small way, acts of defiance in the face of Covid-19.

10 HK actress reveals her age

Hong Kong actress Carman Lee, who is known for starring in the 1995 TV adaptation of The Return Of The Condor Heroes, has long kept her age a secret. But on her birthday on Sunday, the actress finally revealed her age. She disclosed on Weibo that she is 54.

More than 20,000 workers have been matched with new roles - about double the number matched by early June - by the National Trades Union Congress Job Security Council, said labour chief Ng Chee Meng (above). str.sg/blurb533

Business was brisk at four popular wet markets after the easing of Covid-19 entry restrictions. Multimedia journalist Renee Poh was at Chong Pang Market to check out the situation. str.sg/blurb534