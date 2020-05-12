1 France eases lockdown

France emerged out of one of Europe's strictest coronavirus lockdowns yesterday, allowing non-essential shops, factories and other businesses to reopen for the first time in eight weeks. Risks of a second wave of infections loomed large for the country, which has the world's fifth-highest death toll from the virus.

2 Watching out for 2nd wave

Governments around the world are keeping an eye out for a potential second wave of coronavirus infections as they ease lockdowns to restart economies. Meanwhile, some Singapore businesses will reopen from today, deploying safe distancing measures and contact tracing.

3 New virus cluster in Wuhan

Wuhan, the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak, reported six new cases over the weekend, its first cluster of infections since emerging from lockdown about a month ago. The new infections stoked concerns of a wider resurgence of the virus in China, as businesses restart and people return to work.

Britain's extensive guidelines on emerging from lockdown over the next few months have been criticised as confusing. Employers complained there was little information on how to prepare businesses to restart.

5 Time for quiet diplomacy

As the Sino-US row escalates amid rising tensions stoked by the pandemic, Taiwan risks being the spearhead and arena of a great power conflict. A clash over Taiwan will inflict huge costs on all parties, so it is time for quiet diplomacy, says global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim.

Counter-terrorism technologies, such as facial recognition and mobile phone tracking, could be effective in the fight against the most pervasive and deadly terror of the day - Covid-19. Security experts have proposed repurposing these tools to tackle the coronavirus outbreak and reduce the manpower burden on contact tracing.

Zackeer Abbass Khan, a former director of Singapore Zam Zam restaurant, who masterminded an attack against a business rival, was sentenced yesterday to six years' jail and six strokes of the cane. He had asked Anwer Ambiya Kadir Maideen to arrange the 2015 attack. Anwer was sentenced to 5 ½ years' jail.

8 SGX RegCo to scrap rule

The requirement for companies to maintain a minimum trading price will be scrapped on June 1, said SGX RegCo, the regulatory arm of Singapore Exchange. The corresponding watch list for companies that do not fulfil the criteria will cease to exist on the same date as well.

An 11-year-old Brazilian boy stunned the skateboarding world last Friday by becoming the first person to pull off a 1,080-degree turn on a vertical ramp. Gui Khury's father says school closures due to the coronavirus crisis gave the boy more time to train.

10 Reimagining Hollywood

The new Netflix series, Hollywood, imagines what the golden age of Tinseltown might have looked like had barriers of race or sexuality been overcome. It weaves a revisionist fairy tale around real historical figures such as the late Anna May Wong, the first Chinese star in Hollywood. Actor Dylan McDermott, who plays a pimp in the show, told The Straits Times that he believes this aspirational rewriting of history is an important one.

VIDEO

Stay-home workout

Those keen to exercise at home can begin with a five-day programme curated in collaboration with Fitness Workz. The first instalment is a 10-minute workout that you can do together with your children. str.sg/blurb365

VIDEO

Tekka Market stalls go online

Six stalls at Tekka Market took part in a pilot exercise to sell fresh produce via Facebook Live. Correspondent Eunice Quek joined more than 600 concurrent viewers for the virtual shopping experience. str.sg/blurb366