1 Fire at refugee shelter

A fire tore through a refugee shelter on the Greek island of Lesbos on Saturday, as further restrictions were imposed on asylum-seekers amid a migration surge enabled by Turkey. Over 1,700 migrants have landed on Lesbos and four other Aegean islands from Turkey over the past week.

2 Northern Italy on lockdown

Nearly 16 million people across northern Italy have been cut off from the rest of the country after the government ordered a lockdown of the region to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 200 lives. The move has been lauded by the World Health Organisation.

3 Premier seeks to mend rift

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is looking to win back the support of influential predecessor Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. The olive branches could include offering the deputy premiership to the latter's son Mukhriz Mahathir.

4 New Thai political party

The remaining 55 MPs of Thailand's now defunct Future Forward Party launched a new group, Move Forward, yesterday. The launch comes two weeks after the original party's dissolution. Move Forward will continue to push five Bills proposed by Future Forward, said Mr Pita Limjaroenrat, interim leader of the MPs.

Turkey's threat to unleash a wave of refugees on Europe highlights the failure of the EU's responses to the immigration problem. Its member states look set to follow US President Donald Trump's solution of anti-immigrant barriers, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

6 Easier to get parcels

A government-owned network of lockers in housing estates and other areas will make it easier for people to receive their parcels. Private operators say it complements their delivery service, though it can also be competition.

High-tech paint that can help make buildings cooler is just one of a range of initiatives to be rolled out in a 10-year plan to make Housing Board towns more environmentally sustainable. The Green Towns programme, outlined in Parliament last week, also includes smart LED lights, solar panels and green spaces.

8 Oil price war ahead

Saudi Arabia plans to increase oil output next month, going well above 10 million barrels a day, as the kingdom responds aggressively to the collapse of its Opec+ alliance with Russia amid a coronavirus shock to demand. The failure of the world's biggest crude producers to agree on production cuts has kicked off a price war, sending oil into a free fall.

9 Quah targets NCAA glory

Singapore swimmer Quah Zheng Wen will head into the March 25-28 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) swimming competition in fine form after winning the 200-yard butterfly title at the Pac-12 Championships. He clocked a meet record of 1min 39.15sec to win the event and finish the championships with three golds. He is aiming for his first individual gold in his final NCAA outing.

10 Secrets of a lasting union

Columnist William Wan and his wife celebrate 50 years of marriage this month. What are their golden secrets? Among other things, it is paying attention to each other, he writes.

StraitsTimes Digital

VIDEO

How clean are S'pore's hawker centres?

A new SG Clean Taskforce has been set up to raise public hygiene standards in Singapore and make them the new norm. We visit hawker centres to find out what some of the worst hygiene habits are. str.sg/blurb255

VIDEO

Putting masks to the test

The three-ply surgical mask has become the hottest commodity during the coronavirus outbreak. While masks may look the same, their quality can vary wildly, and some could even be giving users a false sense of security. str.sg/blurb256