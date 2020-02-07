WORLD

1 Plane breaks; 3 killed

At least three people were killed when a Turkish jetliner broke apart after landing in wet weather in Istanbul. All 180 other people on board were injured when the aircraft operated by Pegasus Airlines veered off the runway at Sabiha Gokcen airport on Wednesday.

2 Mandatory LOA for workers

All workers due to return from China will have to take a mandatory 14-day leave of absence (LOA). Before their return, their employers will have to get in touch with the Ministry of Manpower. This will allow the authorities to help employers by staggering the return of workers, if needed.

3 Thin lead for Buttigieg

Democratic White House candidate Pete Buttigieg held a wafer-thin lead over leftist rival Bernie Sanders as more delayed results arrived yesterday, after the United States election season kicked off with caucuses in Iowa. Mr Buttigieg was leading with 26.2 per cent, while Mr Sanders was snapping at his heels with 26.1 per cent.

4 Citizenship law in spotlight

At Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, the top issue in the state election tomorrow is the repeal of a controversial law giving religion-specific citizenship to illegal immigrants.

5 Pandemics a security issue

While less obviously threatening than missiles, germs are a national security concern too, given their potential for death and serious economic damage. That explains why governments like the US put in considerable resources in guarding against pandemics, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

6 New feature for JRL trains

Emergency batteries for the trains on the Jurong Region Line (JRL) will allow them to be driven to the nearest station in the event of a power failure. This means passengers on a stranded train on the JRL will not have to disembark and walk along the tracks to the station if a rescue locomotive cannot get to them.

7 Budget to tackle virus issue

This year's Budget, to be announced on Tuesday, will include measures to help businesses cope with the fallout from the coronavirus crisis, said Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance. She added that the Budget will be a comprehensive one that helps to support families.

8 Quarterly report for some

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) issued a list of 109 firms that will still be required to report their financial results for every quarter. The announcement comes as SGX Regulation scraps the quarterly reporting rule, effective today, and moves to a new regulatory regime where most companies will report only their half-and full-year financial statements.



9 Reds won't ease up yet

Liverpool may be cruising to their first English top-flight football title in 30 years, but former midfielder Jamie Redknapp (above) is certain they will not relax until the trophy is secured. In Singapore for a marketing event, he also fancies the all-conquering Reds to retain the Champions League.

10 Masked rats go viral

In the light of the coronavirus outbreak originating from Wuhan, the star of festive greetings this Chinese New Year is the surgical mask. As light-hearted Chinese New Year wishes featuring masked rats spread online, netizens in China are also rallying behind medical and construction workers, and even cement trucks.

