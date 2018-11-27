1 Ship capture sparks crisis

Ukraine and its Western allies yesterday demanded the release of three Ukrainian vessels fired on and seized by Russia near Crimea. Russian crew boarded and captured the ships on Sunday, accusing them of illegally entering Russian waters, triggering a sharp escalation in tensions between the two countries.

2 The fight against diabetes

The campaign against diabetes cannot be won by health ministries alone. Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said employers, citizens and the whole of government must chip in to fight the disease.

3 Impact of illegal workers

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's economics-driven rapprochement with China has led to a huge influx of undocumented Chinese workers, who have been accused of elbowing Filipinos out of lucrative jobs and jacking up property prices.

Labour officials and senior diplomats at a Senate hearing yesterday admitted that at least 150,000 Chinese in the offshore gaming industry could be working without permits.

4 Clash over temple land

At least a dozen people were injured in the early hours of yesterday, in a clash involving some 50 men who entered the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in a suburb of Petaling Jaya to attack those inside. Vehicles were also torched during the scuffle (below). W

China's presence has sparked renewed attention in Canberra to the small island nations to the north of Australia that it has long neglected but still considers of strategic importance, says Professor Hugh White.

6 Airport lift breakdown

At least 10 lifts at Changi Airport Terminal 1 were down for more than an hour yesterday morning after a fire alarm went off in a new basement carpark.

Drivers with ride-sharing firms say there has been an increase in the number of Malaysian cars being used for private-hire or taxi services here, with many spotted picking up passengers at Changi Airport.

8 Durian investment boom

The durian is set to become Malaysia's next major export, with property tycoons and companies dealing in palm oil now making forays into the durian business to cash in on unprecedented demand from China.

A day after their Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup exit, Fandi Ahmad, whose tenure as interim national coach has ended, praised the Lions for their commitment and never-say-die spirit. But he added that the hard work begins now, as he returns to his role as the Football Association of Singapore's head of youth to train the next generation of players who could don the red shirt one day.

10 Poet writes short stories

Ng Yi-Sheng, 38, known for his plays and poetry, has published a new short story collection called Lion City. Its title is a name that Singapore is commonly referred to, something it shares with many of the book's 16 stories that have titles such as Fishing Village, Little Red Dot and Food Paradise.

VIDEO

Giving the gift of life

Mohamad Fardeen Altaf was only 10 when he had acute liver failure and needed a new organ. His uncle, though not related by blood, agreed to the transplant without a second thought. http://str.sg/oXMR

PODCAST

Life Picks

We chat about a fluffy tamago sandwich at cafe Grids & Circles, and taking a walk during a site-specific theatre production called Bitten, which takes place in the Kampong Bugis area. http://str.sg/oX3h