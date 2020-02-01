Britain starts a new but still uncertain chapter in its history today after ending its almost half-a-century-long membership in the European Union (EU). Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed it as a moment when "the curtain goes up on a new act".

Singapore has now banned China passport holders - other than Singapore permanent residents and those on long-term passes - from entry unless they can show that they had not been to China recently. And from 11.59pm today, all travellers arriving from mainland China who had been there in the past 14 days will be barred from entry or transit.

Thailand's "red versus yellow" political divide is fading, but a new fault line is emerging between the young and the old. The dissolution of the Future Forward Party, the second-largest opposition party in Parliament, will most likely widen this gap.

Australia has warned of severe fire danger in densely populated areas this weekend, declaring a state of emergency in Canberra. With temperatures above 40 deg C, officials urged people to prepare for fires in parts of the south-east, including hundreds of kilometres of coast south of Sydney.

Thus far, both the Republicans and the Democrats have failed to address the question of how to deal with China as a strategic rival in the run-up to the 2020 United States presidential election. Without a serious debate, the US will find it hard to build a national consensus to prevail over Beijing, says Emeritus Professor Hugh White.

The Family Justice Courts and DBS Bank have partnered to make it more convenient for distressed families to obtain emergency funds at a neighbourhood bank rather than going to court. From next Friday, family members can make a one-time withdrawal of up to $5,000 from the account of a close relation who is suddenly mentally incapacitated.

A new app called WeConnect that matches youth to suitable mentors who can provide guidance on day-to-day challenges and life advice has been launched by the Mentoring Alliance Singapore. It will also give mentors access to training modules to build up their skills.

Optimism in the semiconductor industry gave a positive flip to manufacturers' outlook of business conditions in the first half of this year. However, service firms have turned pessimistic on the first half of this year.



ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



The world title was something Singapore jiu-jitsu exponent Constance Lien (above) had thought was unattainable. But the 20-year-old showed her belief and focus by winning the women's blue belt featherweight gold last May and has been nominated for The Straits Times Athlete of the Year Award.

Visitors to National Gallery Singapore will be able to see the works of world famous artists such as Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse at four upcoming international special art exhibitions. The exhibitions will take place over the next four years, starting with Matisse & Picasso, which opens in May.

VIDEO

'Highway' to forest hideouts

Networks of canals near the Kranji Expressway have been used as a passage for suspected illegal immigrants who play a game of hide-and-seek with the authorities. We go on a stake-out. str.sg/blurb193

MICROSITE

Latest Wuhan virus news

With the Wuhan coronavirus spreading rapidly across China and the rest of the world, news reports have been coming in thick and fast. Get the latest updates on the outbreak here. str.sg/blurb194