The Sardines protests, a grassroots movement named for its ability to pack piazzas, has demonstrated its surging strength rallying against the populism of the far-right Italian leader Matteo Salvini, drawing tens of thousands of people to a vast square in Rome in its first national rally last Saturday.

2 Little action at climate talks

A United Nations climate summit ground towards a delayed close yesterday, with major economies reluctant to issue a bold new call for action to combat global warming, prompting sharp criticism from smaller states and environmental activists.

3 SDP posts corrections

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) yesterday carried correction notices on three posts about the local employment of professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs). But the opposition party will apply to have the notices ordered by the Government cancelled, it said.

4 HK protests flare up in malls

Small groups of anti-government protesters gathered in shopping malls across Hong Kong yesterday amid sporadic scuffles with riot police, with Chief Executive Carrie Lam away on a visit to Beijing.

5 Lessons from UK election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's election victory holds important lessons that left-wing parties elsewhere, including the Democrats in the United States, should heed, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

6 Migrants Day in Little India

Ten volunteer ambassadors with the Migrant Workers' Centre who help workers with issues such as salary disputes and work injuries were given certificates of recognition at a ceremony in Little India. The event was held with a celebration to mark International Migrants Day.

There are numerous reports on how Singapore stacks up against global competition, scoring its performance in areas such as innovation and readiness for disruption. Although the overall picture from these indices is rosy, what do they say about Singapore as a brand and how seriously should we take such rankings?

8 Keppel in Mumbai project

Keppel Land has entered into a joint venture with India's Rustomjee Group to develop a township in India's Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Keppel Land will be acquiring a 49 per cent stake in the joint venture.

9 Momota wins 11th title

A year on from his shock loss at the World Tour Finals, top-ranked shuttler Kento Momota returned to Guangzhou and played patiently despite losing the first game of the final to outlast Indonesian Anthony Ginting for the season-ending crown. It was his record 11th title of the year, exceeding the 10 won by now-retired Malaysian ace Lee Chong Wei in 2010.

Hyoyeon of popular South Korean K-pop girl group Girls' Generation is now making a name for herself as a DJ. She appeared as DJ Hyo (below) at the recent music event Legacy Festival in Sentosa and at other shows here earlier this year.

Living with noisy neighbours

A man is seeking to evict his noisy neighbours from a flat below his in Pending Road. He recorded 200 instances of excessive noise and played some of the videos in court to show what he has to put up with.

Nurturing deep-tech talent

The Straits Times looks at inventions developed by students under the National University of Singapore's Graduate Research Innovation Programme, which guides postgraduate students and researchers in creating their own deep-tech start-ups.