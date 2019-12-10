1 French strikes continue

Drivers on two Paris metro lines voted yesterday to extend a walkout until the end of the week as France grappled with a fifth day of strikes. French commuters and tourists braced themselves for another day of public transport chaos yesterday, as the government prepared to respond to widespread anger over pension reform that has sparked walkouts.

2 Push for proper rest areas

Rest areas with proper ventilation and drinking water should be available to outsourced workers such as cleaners and security officers. The jointly developed advisory by the Ministry of Manpower, National Trades Union Congress and the Singapore National Employers Federation sets out good practices that various companies can follow.

3 Cutting gender segregation

Restaurants and cafes in Saudi Arabia are no longer required to have gender-segregated entrances, officials said, in a further easing of social restrictions in the conservative Islamic kingdom.

4 Fighting fire with fire

Thousands of firefighters burned grassland in eastern Australia yesterday, in a desperate bid to starve an anticipated new front of bush fires of fuel before forecast searing temperatures today.

Will Beijing buoy the post-protest Hong Kong economy? It is by no means certain. After years of fostering closer economic ties with the territory, China is pondering if this is the right strategy for the future, says global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim.

6 New road network at SGH

The familiar road looping the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) Campus will be replaced by three separate, non-connecting routes come Dec 29. The new network of roads will help motorists get to specific institutions faster. Since Dec 2, two shuttle bus routes have already replaced the previous single service, again saving patients and visitors time.

Some 30 per cent of Singaporeans have experienced domestic abuse or know someone close to them who has, a new survey has found. However, opinions differ on what constitutes domestic abuse, and more needs to be done on the education front, as 41 per cent are unclear as to how to help a victim they know.

Standard Chartered Bank is making a digital push in markets such as Hong Kong and Singapore, with a view to also cut down on the number of physical bank branches as services increasingly go online. This comes as the bank considers applying for a digital banking licence in Singapore.

9 50 golds and counting

Singapore reached 50 golds at the SEA Games in the Philippines after seven more yesterday, with five from the pool, Peter Gilchrist's sixth-straight billiards title and Noah Lim's surprise jiu-jitsu win. The swimmers' haul last night meant their total of 23 golds is the team's best from an away Games.

10 PheNoumenal performance

Dance performance PheNoumenon (below) by T.H.E. Dance Company is a response to the troubling phenomena of today's world, including the climate crisis. It runs from Thursday to Saturday.

