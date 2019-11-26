1 Deadly storms in Europe

Torrential downpours in France and Italy at the weekend have left at least two people dead and two missing. In France, the downpours led to historic levels of flooding that claimed two lives and left at least one missing, while in Italy, the rain swept away part of a motorway viaduct, leaving one woman missing.

2 HK govt will respect results

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said yesterday that the government will respect the results of Sunday's district council elections, where pro-establishment politicians were soundly beaten, even as Beijing reiterated its support for the city's leader.

3 Teething issues resolved

Problems involving insufficient food and accreditation have been sorted out, said the Singapore SEA Games contingent's chef de mission Juliana Seow, who added that the team "appreciate the efforts and hospitality of the Philippine organisers and volunteers".

South Korean President Moon Jae-in yesterday called for strengthened connectivity with South-east Asian countries as part of efforts to upgrade ties with the region.

China has expended much resources in winning friends. Its Belt and Road Initiative and foreign aid have won over poorer, non-Western states. But when it comes to playing the sophisticated game of projecting its soft power with nuance, it still has some way to go, says China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei.

6 New Certis security school

The new Certis Corporate University at Toh Tuck Terrace will give Certis staff the opportunity to experience virtual reality-based training courses in security that will teach them how to handle and react to real-life situations.

7 Material for flexible robots

Creating more flexible robots will be easier with a new metallic material that is lighter than paper and plastic, but electrically conductive. Developed by a National University of Singapore team, the material could boost cutting-edge research on lightweight "origami" robots that can twist and fold to adapt to their environment.

French luxury group LVMH, owner of the Louis Vuitton brand, has agreed to buy American jeweller Tiffany & Co for more than US$16 billion (S$22 billion), in the largest deal ever for the luxury sector. It agreed to pay US$135 a share for Tiffany, which operates 300 stores worldwide.

9 Improved Irfan aiming high

Fresh off earning promotion to Thai football's top flight with BG Pathum, a more disciplined Singapore Under-22 captain Irfan Fandi is focused on leading his team to a SEA Games medal in the Philippines. They kick off the tournament tonight against Laos, who are managed by former Singapore coach V. Sundram Moorthy.

10 Digital resources for arts

Two new digital resources are the latest archival initiatives in the arts scene. The National Library Board's Tamil dance archive is the final leg of a marathon effort by the Tamil Digital Heritage Group to digitise Tamil culture, while The Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay launched a website called Offstage last month.

VIDEO

New cyclist park

We point out some interesting facets and facts of the iconic East Coast Park as we travel from Area H to Area A, including the new 5.4ha Cyclist Park on the site of the former Goldkist Chalets. str.sg/blurb73

VIDEO

Biennale quick peek

This year's Singapore Biennale features works by more than 70 artists and collectives from South-east Asia and beyond in about 10 venues, including the National Gallery Singapore and Gillman Barracks. str.sg/blurb74