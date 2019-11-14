WORLD

1 Venice reels under flood

Venice has been battered by the highest tide in 50 years. It washed through the Italian city, damaging its historic Saint Mark's Basilica, trashing hotels and sending tourists fleeing through rapidly rising waters. The financial cost of the severe flooding is likely to run to hundreds of millions of euros, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said yesterday.

2 AI-powered border security

By 2025, security clearance at Singapore's immigration checkpoints will be fully automated with fingerprint, facial and iris scans. Border security is one of the nation's five key national artificial intelligence (AI) projects, which were chosen because they can deliver quick results, and have high social and economic impact.

3 US close to deal: Trump

President Donald Trump has said the United States was "close" to an interim deal with China and that an agreement "could happen soon", even as he renewed his threat of additional tariffs. He used his speech on Tuesday at the Economic Club of New York to defend his tariffs to New York business leaders.

4 Taipei rapped for threats

China has criticised Taiwan for scaremongering. The island's foreign minister said China could attack Taiwan if the Communist Party comes under pressure from an economic slowdown.

5 Tackling homelessness

A recent nationwide count found about 1,000 homeless people sleeping in the rough in Singapore. The Government's approach to tackling the issue of homelessness has undergone a shift, but public attitudes also need to change, says senior social affairs correspondent Theresa Tan.

6 Better parenting support

Ten social service agencies will helm government-funded parenting support programmes instead of individual schools, which have been running them since 2014. The Ministry of Social and Family Development said this is to allow for one-stop regional centres, which can provide more customised support for each family.

7 New mental health hub

The community-based group AMKFSC Community Services is now running a one-stop centre for teenagers and senior citizens facing mental health issues. Besides providing professional help, the new Integrated Service Centre @ Punggol will also organise events to increase public awareness on what remains a taboo topic.

8 Alibaba set for HK listing

China's Alibaba has been given the go-ahead to list shares in Hong Kong, according to reports, in what could be the city's biggest IPO in almost a decade. Asia's biggest company kicked off a week-long roadshow yesterday, as it looks to garner interest from institutional and retail investors.

9 Kuzma finds his form again

Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel's patience with Kyle Kuzma as he regained his rhythm after injury paid off on Tuesday, with the forward scoring a season-high 23 points in their 123-115 road win over the Phoenix Suns in the National Basketball Association.

10 What's new in J-and K-pop

Jan Lee highlights 10 new J-and K-pop releases that have made waves in the Asian music scene in the past month.

