Spain voted yesterday in its fourth general election in as many years amid heightened tensions over Catalonia's separatist push, which has fuelled a surge in support for far-right party Vox. The repeat polls were called after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez failed to secure support from other parties following an inconclusive election in April.

The next general election will decide if Singapore can sustain a good and stable Government that can safeguard Singaporeans' lives and well-being, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday. He told 2,500 People's Action Party activists at a major party gathering to be prepared for a tough fight.

3 Cyclone Bulbul kills 14

Cyclone Bulbul killed 14 people as it lashed coastal areas in eastern India and southern Bangladesh, forcing mass evacuations and leaving a trail of destruction. The storm weakened into a "deep depression", dumping heavy rainfall over Bangladesh, as it moved inland yesterday.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Anwar Ibrahim aims to become Malaysia's prime minister within six months. But it has become clear that the deal agreed with Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is conditional.

5 World according to Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron's recent comment that Nato suffers from "brain death" puts the spotlight on his ambitions for Europe's "strategic autonomy". But European leaders are not buying into his vision, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

Citizens have the right to arrest someone they genuinely believe is breaking certain laws but it is a legal minefield, say lawyers, that could leave Good Samaritans facing serious charges themselves. The issue is in the spotlight after the death of a man who had been subdued by five passers-by on suspicion of taking upskirt videos.

7 Massive container ship here

One of the world's biggest container vessels arrived in Singapore yesterday, on the return leg of a voyage from Qingdao to several ports in Europe, including Rotterdam and Antwerp. A Port of Singapore official said the MSC Isabella's call is a testament to the Republic's reputation as a leading container hub port.

8 Impact on trading

Trading this week is likely to be swayed by developments in the trade war - with recent hopes of a "phase one" United States-China deal - and corporate earnings here, with around 40 listed companies reporting.

9 Daveta retain Ablitt Cup

Two late converted tries gave Daveta a knife-edge 19-17 win over New Zealand's Ponsonby in the Ablitt Cup final of the Singapore Cricket Club International Rugby Sevens yesterday. It was the Fijians' second straight title and their eighth overall.

10 Keeping fit despite disease

Physical education teacher Ursula Pong has an autoimmune disorder called Hashimoto's Hypothyroidism, the symptoms of which may include fatigue, muscle aches and reduced exercise tolerance. Despite that, she strives to keep active at work, at home and in life.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Rough sleepers

Mr Low has diabetes, has lost two toes due to the disease and does odd jobs to survive. He has also been sleeping at a void deck for the past six months after he fell out with a flatmate. ST follows volunteers from Homeless Hearts of Singapore to check on the homeless like him. str.sg/blurb47

VIDEO

Forever young

Meet a group of former national women's footballers, mostly in their late 50s and 60s, who gather once a week for a game of walking football. str.sg/blurb48