Despite its unpopularity, Britain's opposition Labour Party could yet take power in next month's general election. If the party shores up support in its heartlands in northern and central England, and with Prime Minister Boris Johnson increasingly viewed with suspicion in Scotland, an unpredictable election could see him ousted.

The Government and three major food delivery companies have set up a $7 million Trade-in Grant for delivery riders affected by the ban on the use of e-scooters on footpaths. Affected riders who trade in their e-scooters will receive up to $1,000 each to buy a power-assisted bicycle or $600 for a bicycle.

President Halimah Yacob, wrapping up her first state visit to the Middle East, said Saudi Arabia and Kuwait leaders want to collaborate more closely with Singapore as they diversify their economies. She said they looked at the Republic as a role model as it has been "very successful" in its development efforts despite its size.

Lion Air has found structural cracks in two Boeing 737 NG planes, Indonesia's aviation safety regulator said yesterday. The cracks were found on what is known as the "pickle fork", which binds the plane's body to the wing. Other airlines have also grounded planes after discovering similar cracks.

Some 250,000 foreign domestic workers (FDWs) in Singapore play a big role in making possible the comfortable life we enjoy. An affluent society like Singapore can certainly afford to do better in how it treats them, says Professor Tommy Koh.

There is nothing wrong with the educational qualifications of Mr Erramalli Ramesh, the condominium resident who was seen abusing a security guard in a viral video, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Manpower. The authorities had looked into them after allegations were made by netizens that his qualifications were fake.

Police carried out a two-week operation involving 278 scam cases of mainly online purchases, with victims cheated of more than $247,000. There were also at least 192 reports of fake lucky draw scams purportedly run by shopping sites Lazada and Shopee involving at least $194,000.

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and its 12 social enterprises, including FairPrice, Foodfare, Income and First Campus, will raise the retirement age and re-employment age ceiling for their workers to 63 and 68 respectively in 2021.

A pair of foreign investors are considering a takeover of Warriors FC despite the Singapore Premier League club's legal problems. A deal could be completed within the next four weeks. Warriors on Thursday were charged with 107 counts of not paying their employees their salaries. The payments owed, from as far back as July, are more than $350,000.

St Joseph's Home in Jurong West has won a global award for architecture. It clinched the silver award in the healthcare category at the 2019 World Architecture News Awards, which were announced this week. The home, which had undergone redevelopment to expand its capacity, was officially relaunched in March last year.



PHOTO: AARON POCOCK PHOTOGRAPHY



VIDEO

Anti-rabies operation

The authorities and a team of volunteer vets and students have been visiting floating fish farms as well as Pulau Ubin to vaccinate and monitor dogs in an anti-rabies operation. We follow them to see how it's done. str.sg/blurb45

PODCAST

Women and heart disease

Dr Low Ting Ting, consultant at the Department of Cardiology at National University Heart Centre, Singapore, talks about chest pains, ageing and why heart disease is missed or misdiagnosed. str.sg/blurb46