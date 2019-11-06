1 Migrants found in truck

More than 40 migrants, mostly Afghans, have been found hiding in a refrigerated truck in a motorway in northern Greece. They were found after police stopped the truck for a routine check. The discovery came less than two weeks after the bodies of 39 Vietnamese migrants were found in the back of a refrigerated truck near London.

2 House motion on 2 WP MPs

Parliament voted to call on Workers' Party MPs Sylvia Lim and Low Thia Khiang to recuse themselves from all financial matters at the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council, pending their appeal against a High Court judgment which found that they had breached their fiduciary duties.

3 Xi vows to open up market

Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday renewed a pledge to open up the Chinese market and economy to foreign companies at the opening of a mega trade fair in Shanghai. His comments followed criticism from the European Union and European business leaders last week that China was not doing enough to level the playing field for foreign companies.

Widespread domestic criticism of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and an ongoing economic downturn in India played a key role in New Delhi's decision not to join the deal on Monday. Various industry and agricultural lobby groups had expressed fears of a greater influx of Chinese products.

5 Why price of gold is surging

After going nowhere for six years, the price of gold is surging. This year alone, it has risen 18 per cent. Associate editor Vikram Khanna says investors' anxieties over negative yielding assets is one factor fuelling demand.

6 Medisave cap may be raised

People aged 60 and above are currently able to withdraw an additional $200 a year from Medisave - on top of the $500 everyone can use - to pay for their outpatient treatments. The Health Ministry may look into the possibility of raising this amount for those who require frequent outpatient visits.

7 NS defaulter jailed

Singaporean Jonathan Lee Han Wen, 22, was sentenced to nine weeks' jail after pleading guilty to four charges under the Enlistment Act. He had continued his studies in Britain although the Central Manpower Base had rejected his deferment request. Lee had defaulted on his national service obligations for four years, eight months and 30 days.

8 SIA profit up despite drag

The grounding of six Boeing 737 Max 8 jets put a drag on regional carrier SilkAir's first-half results even as the SIA Group turned in a higher net profit for the same period. For the second financial quarter under review, the group saw a 67.9 per cent jump in profit to $94 million.

9 Silver for national shooter

National shooter Tessa Neo, 21, captured a silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle final yesterday at the Asian Shooting Championships. Her performance in Doha also earned Singapore a quota spot for the event at next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

10 Rainie Yang reassures fans

Taiwanese actress-singer Rainie Yang has assured fans that she is fine, after all the posts and pictures on her Instagram account, including her profile picture, were suddenly removed on Sunday night. "I am fine, and this is all a big misunderstanding," she posted on her account on Monday evening.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Horses in HDB heartland

If you've seen horses in Yishun, they are likely to be from the charity Equal, which provides horse-based therapy to youth, people with special needs, families and seniors with clinical depression and dementia. str.sg/blurb39

VIDEO

Time needed to find Mr Right, says actress

And in the meantime, allow women to freeze their eggs here, says local actress Ase Wang, who had the procedure done in Bangkok because in Singapore, it can be done only for medical reasons. str.sg/blurb40